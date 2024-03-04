Malaysia’s prime minister resists US pressure and says Malaysians don’t have a problem with China

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Malaysia’s prime minister on Monday spoke up in defense of ties with China and complained over alleged pressure by the United States and its allies on regional nations to take sides in the West’s strategic rivalries with Beijing.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s remarks came during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in the Australian city of Melbourne, where Anwar is one of nine Asian leaders attending the gathering.

“Right now, China seems to be the leading investor into Malaysia,” said Anwar and insisted that Malaysians “do not have a problem with China.”

“We are an independent nation, we are fiercely independent, we do not want to be dictated by any force,” Anwar said.

“So while we remain … an important friend to the United States and Europe and here in Australia, they should not preclude us from being friendly to one of our important neighbors, precisely China,” he said, speaking at a joint news conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, a staunch U.S. ally.

“If they have problems with China, they should not impose it upon us. We do not have a problem with China,” Anwar told reporters.

Anwar and Albanese announced several new bilateral agreements between Australia and Malaysia on cybersecurity, technology, clean energy, sports and education.

When asked about the term “China-phobia” that he first used in an interview last month with Financial Times, Anwar said he was responding to criticisms of Malaysia for “giving additional focus to China,” its largest trading partner.

The Philippines, an ASEAN nation, urged regional neighbors on Monday to stand together more strongly in upholding the rule of law in the South China Sea, where China is forcefully pursuing territorial claims in conflict with other nations.

During a visit to the Philippines in November, Vice President Kamala Harris also urged countries to stand up for territorial integrity and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, and said Washington would press an international campaign against “irresponsible behavior” in the disputed waters.

Rod Mcguirk, The Associated Press





