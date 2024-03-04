Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 4, 2024 5:02 pm.

Last Updated March 4, 2024 5:12 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,531.07, down 21.28 points):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 90 cents, or 1.90 per cent, to $46.50 on 18.2 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $1.96, or 2.01 per cent, to $95.74 on 14.2 million shares.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSX:DN). Health care. Up half a cent, or 25 per cent, to 2.5 cents on 8.7 million shares. 

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Finance. Up 52 cents, or 1.24 per cent, to $42.45 on 7.5 million shares. 

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down 15 cents, or 3.43 per cent, to $4.23 on 7.2 million shares. 

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Down 40 cents, or 10.10 per cent, to $3.56 on 7.1 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Canadian National Railway Co. (TSX:CNR). Transportation. Down 72 cents, or 0.41 per cent, to $175.97. A Federal Court decision has nixed Ottawa’s approval of a massive rail-and-truck hub in the Greater Toronto Area. The ruling states that the federal government failed to grapple with whether Canadian National Railway Co.’s planned facility in Milton, Ont., will have a harmful effect on human health, particularly through its impact on air quality. The decision sets aside the green light issued by cabinet in January 2021 and sends the $250-million project back to Ottawa for reconsideration.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up eight cents, or 0.15 per cent, to $54.00. TC Energy Corp.’s plan to shore up its balance sheet with $3 billion or more in asset sales took a step forward Monday after a deal to sell a U.S. pipeline. The Calgary-based company and its partner said they are selling the Portland Natural Gas Transmission System for US$1.14 billion to BlackRock, through a fund managed by its diversified infrastructure business, and investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

NDP urging province to make Hwy. 407 toll-free for commercial trucks
NDP urging province to make Hwy. 407 toll-free for commercial trucks

The Ontario NDP is urging the province to make Highway 407 toll-free for trucks -- a move the party says will greatly reduce congestion on Highway 401 and other major routes in the GTA. NDP Leader Marit...

3h ago

2 men from Chile crashed into Ajax house while fleeing attempted ATM robbery: police
2 men from Chile crashed into Ajax house while fleeing attempted ATM robbery: police

Durham Regional Police have arrested two men who recently arrived in Canada from Chile after they allegedly tried to rob an ATM at an Ajax bank and then crashed into a house while trying to evade pursuing...

2h ago

Woman, 37, tried to arrange sexual offences against young child: Durham police
Woman, 37, tried to arrange sexual offences against young child: Durham police

A 37-year-old Smiths Falls woman has been charged after Durham Regional Police allege she tried to arrange sexual offences against a young child. The investigation that ultimately led to her arrest...

5h ago

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says education powerful tool for avoiding fraud 
Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says education powerful tool for avoiding fraud 

During Fraud Prevention Month, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) and law enforcement agencies across the province are raising awareness about how fraud has evolved, emphasizing that education is one...

54m ago

