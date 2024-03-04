Near record warmth in Toronto as snowfall and extreme cold affect parts of Prairies

A person bundled up for the cold weather walks through blowing snow in Regina, on Sunday, March 3, 2024. White-out conditions across much of the Prairies has forced highways to close, disrupted flights and prompted the mayor of one city to ask anyone without a vehicle equipped with four-wheel drive to stay home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 4, 2024 10:24 am.

Last Updated March 4, 2024 10:26 am.

Toronto is set to see near-record high temperatures today while heavy snow and extreme cold affect large parts of the Prairies.

Environment Canada says temperatures are set to reach the double digits in Toronto this afternoon, when the temperature is forecast to hit 13 C.

The highest temperature on record on March 4 for the city was 13.3 C  in 1974. 

Meanwhile, Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for parts of northern Saskatchewan and northern Manitoba, with up to 20 centimetres expected in some regions before tapering off this evening.

An extreme cold warning is in effect for large parts of Alberta, with wind chills of nearly -40 C that won’t substantially moderate until Tuesday.

Heavy snows and wintry winds grounded flights and closed highways across the Prairies over the weekend.

Environment Canada meteorologist Terri Lang said the hardest hit areas of Saskatchewan were in the west central region, including Saskatoon and through to North Battleford. 

In Manitoba, crews are working to restore power after thousands on Sunday were left without functioning energy connections in Winnipeg and other communities.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Boy arrested after reports of students fighting at Brampton high school
Boy arrested after reports of students fighting at Brampton high school

One person is in custody and a lockdown at a Brampton high school has been lifted after reports of students fighting on Monday morning. Officers were called to Chinguacousy Secondary School, in the...

22m ago

Woman, 37, tried to arrange sexual offences against young child: Durham police
Woman, 37, tried to arrange sexual offences against young child: Durham police

A 37-year-old Smith Falls woman has been charged after Durham Regional Police allege she tried to arrange sexual offences against a young child. The investigation that ultimately led to her arrest began...

23m ago

Toronto could break 50-year-old temperature record today
Toronto could break 50-year-old temperature record today

The abnormally warm start to March continues in southern Ontario this week and Toronto could see a 50-year-old weather record fall. The city will see double digit highs on Monday and Tuesday before...

3h ago

Man in 20s dead in shooting outside Etobicoke apartment; suspects sought
Man in 20s dead in shooting outside Etobicoke apartment; suspects sought

A man in his 20s is dead and a homicide investigation is underway following a late night shooting outside an apartment complex in north Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to a low-rise apartment...

7m ago

