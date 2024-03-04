NLRB official denies Dartmouth request to reopen basketball union case. Players to vote Tuesday

FILE - Dartmouth's Robert McRae III (23) takes a pass from Jackson Munro (33) as Duke's Jaylen Blakes (2) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Nov. 6, 2023. A National Labor Relations Board regional official has decided that Dartmouth basketball players are employees of the school, clearing the way for an election that would create the first-ever labor union for NCAA athletes. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Jimmy Golen, The Associated Press

Posted March 4, 2024 2:09 pm.

Last Updated March 4, 2024 2:12 pm.

Dartmouth basketball players remain on schedule to vote Tuesday on whether to form the nation’s first-ever college athletes’ labor union after a National Labor Relations Board official rejected the school’s request to reopen the case.

NLRB regional director Laura Sacks denied the school’s request on Monday, saying there was no new evidence that wasn’t previously available to Dartmouth. Still pending is a request by the school to put off the vote.

Sacks ruled on Feb. 5 that Dartmouth basketball players are employees of the school, clearing the way for an election on whether they want to unionize. The vote is scheduled for Tuesday on the school’s Hanover, New Hampshire, campus.

All 15 members of Dartmouth’s basketball team signed the initial petition asking to be represented by the Service Employees International Union, which already includes some Dartmouth workers. One of the players, Romeo Myrthil, said last month that he had no reason to expect anything different when the players vote.

Even if the vote is in favor of a union, the the school can still appeal to the full NLRB and then to federal courts, meaning it could be years before players can negotiate a collective bargaining agreement with the school.

The outcome of the case could mean the end of the NCAA’s amateurism model, which already has begun to crumble.

The NCAA has long maintained players are “student-athletes” — a term created to emphasize that education comes first. But the NLRB ruling found that the school exerted enough control over the players’ working conditions to make them employees.

In a previous case involving the Northwestern football team, the labor relations board overturned a regional official’s similar ruling on a technicality that doesn’t apply in the Dartmouth case.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Jimmy Golen, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

NDP urging province to make Hwy. 407 toll-free for commercial trucks
NDP urging province to make Hwy. 407 toll-free for commercial trucks

The Ontario NDP is urging the province to make Highway 407 toll-free for trucks -- a move the party says will greatly reduce congestion on Highway 401 and other major routes in the GTA. NDP Leader Marit...

28m ago

2 men from Chile crashed into Ajax house while fleeing attempted ATM robbery: police
2 men from Chile crashed into Ajax house while fleeing attempted ATM robbery: police

Durham Regional Police have arrested two men who recently arrived in Canada from Chile after they allegedly tried to rob an ATM at an Ajax bank and then crashed into a house while trying to evade pursuing...

1h ago

Woman, 37, tried to arrange sexual offences against young child: Durham police
Woman, 37, tried to arrange sexual offences against young child: Durham police

A 37-year-old Smiths Falls woman has been charged after Durham Regional Police allege she tried to arrange sexual offences against a young child. The investigation that ultimately led to her arrest...

2h ago

Teen arrested after Brampton man stabbed during fight
Teen arrested after Brampton man stabbed during fight

An 18-year-old from Brampton is facing an attempted murder charge following a fight that led to another man being stabbed in that city's downtown core. Peel Regional Police officers responded to the...

45m ago

Top Stories

NDP urging province to make Hwy. 407 toll-free for commercial trucks
NDP urging province to make Hwy. 407 toll-free for commercial trucks

The Ontario NDP is urging the province to make Highway 407 toll-free for trucks -- a move the party says will greatly reduce congestion on Highway 401 and other major routes in the GTA. NDP Leader Marit...

28m ago

2 men from Chile crashed into Ajax house while fleeing attempted ATM robbery: police
2 men from Chile crashed into Ajax house while fleeing attempted ATM robbery: police

Durham Regional Police have arrested two men who recently arrived in Canada from Chile after they allegedly tried to rob an ATM at an Ajax bank and then crashed into a house while trying to evade pursuing...

1h ago

Woman, 37, tried to arrange sexual offences against young child: Durham police
Woman, 37, tried to arrange sexual offences against young child: Durham police

A 37-year-old Smiths Falls woman has been charged after Durham Regional Police allege she tried to arrange sexual offences against a young child. The investigation that ultimately led to her arrest...

2h ago

Teen arrested after Brampton man stabbed during fight
Teen arrested after Brampton man stabbed during fight

An 18-year-old from Brampton is facing an attempted murder charge following a fight that led to another man being stabbed in that city's downtown core. Peel Regional Police officers responded to the...

45m ago

Most Watched Today

1:53
Record breaking warmth to start the week
Record breaking warmth to start the week

A mix of sun and cloud on Monday as a stretch of mild weather moves into the region and there is the potential a 50 year old record could fall.

19h ago

2:59
Ice rescue highlights dwindling season
Ice rescue highlights dwindling season

A dramatic Lake Simcoe ice rescue caught on camera is the latest example of how their year's warm weather has affected winter activities across the province. David Zura explains.

19h ago

2:20
Anishinaabe artist Brian Waboose unveils new exhibition at KUMF Gallery
Anishinaabe artist Brian Waboose unveils new exhibition at KUMF Gallery

The Ukrainian Canadian Art Foundation has unveiled the solo exhibition at the KUMF Gallery in Etobicoke featuring the paintings and carvings of indigenous artist Brian Waboose. CityNews' Rob Leth files this report.

19h ago

1:35
Trudeau Toronto event cancelled due to pro-Palestinian demonstration
Trudeau Toronto event cancelled due to pro-Palestinian demonstration

Entrances to the Art Gallery of Ontario were blocked by pro-Palestinian demonstrators forcing the cancellation of a reception hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Caryn Ceolin reports.
3:03
Vigil for refugee who died after waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter
Vigil for refugee who died after waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter

Mourners gathered Saturday to honour the life of Delphina Wambui Ngigi, the Kenyan asylum seeker who died after waiting hours for space at a Mississauga shelter. Michelle Mackey reports on the growing calls for action.

More Videos