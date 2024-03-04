North Dakota Republicans will caucus on the eve of Super Tuesday. Here is what to expect

By Jack Dura, The Associated Press

Posted March 4, 2024 12:29 am.

Last Updated March 4, 2024 12:42 am.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Republicans in North Dakota will gather around the state on Monday evening for their presidential caucuses, with results the caucus chair says might influence Republicans who vote in other states on Super Tuesday.

Four candidates are on the ballot, including former President Donald Trump and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley. The other candidates, who have received little attention, are Florida businessman David Stuckenberg and Texas businessman and pastor Ryan Binkley, who recently ended his campaign.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who ended his unsuccessful presidential campaign in December, will speak on Trump’s behalf. He endorsed Trump before the Iowa caucuses.

Trump has been winning easily in earlier states, but caucus Chair Robert Harms said if Haley upsets Trump in North Dakota, it could affect contests on Super Tuesday when the largest number of states and territories cast votes for the Republican nominee.

“So if something unusual happens in North Dakota on Monday, it could very well influence how some of those other states vote the following day,” Harms said.

HOW WILL VOTING HAPPEN?

Republicans will gather Monday at 12 sites. Caucus voters are encouraged to be paying party members, but those who won’t pay $50 for annual membership will be asked to sign a pledge to affiliate with the party, Harms said.

North Dakota is the only state without voter registration. The caucuses will follow official state voter identification protocols, such as providing a driver’s license.

Twenty-nine delegates are in play. A candidate needs at least 20% of the vote to win delegates. If someone wins 60% or more, they take all the delegates.

Voting will be done only in person and on printed ballots, which will be hand-counted. The party has printed 30,000 ballots, and Harms expects results to be released around 9 p.m. CT. No candidates were expected to visit North Dakota on Monday.

TRUMP’S HISTORY IN NORTH DAKOTA

In 2016, it was a North Dakota delegate who helped Trump secure the number needed for the Republican presidential nomination.

He swept North Dakota’s three electoral college votes in 2016 and 2020, winning about 63% and 65% of those votes, respectively.

As president, Trump visited Bismarck and Mandan in 2017 to talk about tax cuts, and he campaigned twice in Fargo in 2018 for Kevin Cramer in the then-congressman’s successful Senate bid against Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.

WHAT ABOUT THE DEMOCRATS?

North Dakota’s Democratic-NPL Party is holding a presidential primary almost entirely by mail, with mail-in voting from Feb. 20 to March 30, and limited in-person voting for residents of Indian reservations. President Joe Biden, Rep. Dean Phillips and six others are on the ballot.

A third party will count ballots in Fargo on March 30, with results available on the party’s website afterward.

Sen. Bernie Sanders won the party’s caucuses in 2016 and 2020.

Jack Dura, The Associated Press


More than 8,000 U of T academic, support workers set to strike Monday
More than 8,000 U of T academic, support workers set to strike Monday

More than 8,000 academic and support workers are preparing to go on strike at the University of Toronto on Monday. The workers are represented by three different bargaining units of the Canadian Union...

8h ago

Man, 27, charged after threatening pro-Palestinian demonstrators with nail gun in Thornhill
Man, 27, charged after threatening pro-Palestinian demonstrators with nail gun in Thornhill

A 27-year-old man is in custody following an altercation at a demonstration between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian supporters in Thornhill on Sunday morning. Police in York Region say more than 100...

6h ago

Man facing more than a dozen charges following armed assault in Leslieville
Man facing more than a dozen charges following armed assault in Leslieville

Toronto police are searching for a 21-year-old man wanted in connection with an armed assault in Leslieville. Police say the suspect got into a verbal argument with someone just before 6 p.m. in the...

3h ago

Toronto Police reviewing protest that prompted cancellation of PM's reception
Toronto Police reviewing protest that prompted cancellation of PM's reception

Investigators with the Toronto Police are reviewing whether illegal activity occurred during a weekend protest that led to the cancellation of a reception hosted by the prime minister for a visiting G7...

9h ago

