Republican state senator to run for open congressional seat representing northeastern Wisconsin

FILE - In this March 2, 2015, file photo, Wisconsin Republican state Rep. Andre Jacque looks on at the State Capitol in Madison, Wis. The Republican state senator announced Monday, March 4, 2024 he will run for an open congressional seat representing northeastern Wisconsin. Jacque is running for the 8th Congressional District seat being vacated by Mike Gallagher. (Michael P. King/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 4, 2024 12:02 pm.

Last Updated March 4, 2024 12:12 pm.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican state senator announced Monday that he will run for an open congressional seat representing northeastern Wisconsin.

Andre Jacque of De Pere announced Monday that he will run for the 8th Congressional District seat being vacated by Mike Gallagher. Gallagher abruptly announced last month he won’t seek re-election after he angered his fellow Republicans by refusing to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Former state Sen. Roger Roth of Appleton announced his candidacy just hours after Gallagher said he won’t run again. The 8th Congressional District includes the cities of Green Bay, Appleton and Oshkosh and leans heavily Republican. Republican consultant Alex Bruesewitz also is considering a run.

Jacque was first elected to the state Assembly in 2010. He has served in the state Senate since 2018 and has built a reputation as a staunch conservative.

The Associated Press

