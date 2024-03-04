Rescue of truck driver dangling from bridge was a team effort, firefighter says

Posted March 4, 2024 12:44 pm.

Last Updated March 4, 2024 12:57 pm.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky firefighter who rappelled off a bridge to rescue the driver of a tractor-trailer as it dangled precariously over the Ohio River says he played just a small part of the successful rescue.

Louisville firefighter Bryce Carden credited teamwork as he talked about the rescue on Good Morning America on Monday.

“I played a very small piece in a large puzzle,” said Carden, attributing the success to “the guys topside and guys on the bottom who helped make it happen.”

Jaw-dropping photos and video captured Friday’s rescue of the driver from her cab, which hung over the side of the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge between Louisville, Kentucky, and southern Indiana.

The truck driver was rescued unharmed, but three other cars were involved in the crash, and two people were taken to the hospital, Louisville Metro Police have said.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said it happened when a southbound vehicle hit a stalled car and crossed into northbound traffic, colliding with the tractor-trailer, which went through a guardrail.

The trailer ended up between the bridge’s girders, balanced on the edge with the cab hanging over the water, and there was constant concern during the rescue that the truck could shift at any moment, Louisville Fire Chief Brian O’Neill said at a press conference after the rescue.

“It’s extremely lucky, not so much much that it would detach from the trailer, but just that the entire truck didn’t go into the river,” O’Neill said.

It took about 40 minutes to set up a rope system and get Carden ready to rappel down to the cab, hook the driver up to a safety harness and lift her safely back to the bridge surface. She was taken to the hospital as a precaution, he said.

Three lanes of the bridge reopened to traffic Saturday evening after an inspection. The bridge will need repairs, particularly to a pedestrian sidewalk, but the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said its structural integrity was not compromised.

Top Stories

Boy arrested after reports of students fighting at Brampton high school
Boy arrested after reports of students fighting at Brampton high school

One person is in custody and a lockdown at a Brampton high school has been lifted after reports of students fighting on Monday morning. Officers were called to Chinguacousy Secondary School, in the...

1h ago

Woman, 37, tried to arrange sexual offences against young child: Durham police
Woman, 37, tried to arrange sexual offences against young child: Durham police

A 37-year-old Smiths Falls woman has been charged after Durham Regional Police allege she tried to arrange sexual offences against a young child. The investigation that ultimately led to her arrest...

48m ago

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to present Liberals' federal budget on April 16
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to present Liberals' federal budget on April 16

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will present the federal budget on April 16, as cost-of-living issues continue to dominate Canadian politics.  "Our economic plan is about building more homes,...

31m ago

Toronto could break 50-year-old temperature record today
Toronto could break 50-year-old temperature record today

The abnormally warm start to March continues in southern Ontario this week and Toronto could see a 50-year-old weather record fall. The city will see double digit highs on Monday and Tuesday before...

4h ago

