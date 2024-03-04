Shehbaz Sharif sworn in as Pakistan’s new prime minister

In this photo released by the Pakistan's President Office, President Arif Alvi, right, administers the oath of office to newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a ceremony at the Presidential Palace, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, March 4, 2024. Lawmakers in Pakistan's National Assembly have elected Sharif for a comeback term as the country's prime minister, as allies of imprisoned former premier Imran Khan in parliament shouted in protest, alleging rigging in last month's election. (Pakistan's President Office via AP)

Posted March 4, 2024 8:05 am.

Last Updated March 4, 2024 8:12 am.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as Pakistan’s new prime minister on Monday after being elected a day earlier in a raucous parliamentary session.

He held the same position from April 2022 to August 2023, replacing archrival Imran Khan who was kicked out of the job after a no-confidence vote. Shehbaz is the younger brother of three-time premier Nawaz Sharif.

His appointment is controversial because of parliamentary elections last month that his opponents claimed were rigged in his favor.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, the PTI, insists it did better in the poll but that electoral theft and other irregularities deprived it of a parliamentary majority.

Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League party, the PML-N, didn’t win enough seats to form a government but went into coalition with others to get a majority, clearing his path to a second premiership.

He secured 201 votes in parliament to become prime minister, defeating the PTI-backed candidate Omar Ayub, who got 92 votes.

Monday’s swearing-in ceremony was held in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad. President Arif administered the oath of office administered.

Sharif pledged to perform his duties and functions with honesty and loyalty and always for the country’s independence, “integrity, stability, and for the sake of unity.”

But stability and unity are in short supply in Pakistani politics, and Sharif has a tough task of bringing lawmakers together to steer the country through challenging times.

The first two sessions of parliament have been chaotic and noisy, with the opposition shouting and jeering at the new government because of their election grievances.

Sharif is the 24th prime minister in Pakistan’s 77-year history.

The Associated Press


Shooting outside Etobicoke apartment leaves 1 male dead
Shooting outside Etobicoke apartment leaves 1 male dead

One person is dead a homicide investigation is underway following a late night shooting outside an apartment complex in north Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to a low-rise apartment building...

1h ago

Toronto could break 50-year-old temperature record today
Toronto could break 50-year-old temperature record today

The abnormally warm start to March continues in southern Ontario this week and Toronto could see a 50-year-old weather record fall. The city will see double digit highs on Monday and Tuesday before...

20m ago

Bank of Canada expected to hold interest rates this week as grey cloud hangs over economy
Bank of Canada expected to hold interest rates this week as grey cloud hangs over economy

The Bank of Canada is expected to preach patience at its interest rate announcement this week as economists say weakening economic conditions are setting the stage for rate cuts in the coming months. The...

12m ago

Strike averted for more than 8,000 U of T academic, support workers
Strike averted for more than 8,000 U of T academic, support workers

A strike has been averted for more than 8,000 academic and support workers who were preparing to walk off the job at the University of Toronto on Monday. The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)...

18m ago

