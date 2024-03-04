Sinead O’Connor’s estate asks Donald Trump to stop playing her music at rallies

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Richmond, Va. The estate of Sinead O’Connor has asked Donald Trump not to play her music at campaign rallies, saying the late singer considered the former president a “biblical devil.” (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press All Rights Reseerved

By The Associated Press

Posted March 4, 2024 9:38 am.

Last Updated March 4, 2024 9:42 am.

LONDON (AP) — The estate of Sinead O’Connor on Monday asked Donald Trump not to play her music at campaign rallies, saying the late singer considered the former president a “biblical devil.”

Trump has played O’Connor’s biggest hit, “Nothing Compares 2 U,” at events as he campaigns for the Republican presidential nomination.

In a joint statement, O’Connor’s estate and her record label, Chrysalis, demanded Trump “desist from using her music immediately.”

It said the Irish singer, who died last year aged 56, “lived by a fierce moral code defined by honesty, kindness, fairness and decency towards her fellow human beings.”

“It was with outrage therefore that we learned that Donald Trump has been using her iconic performance of Nothing Compares 2 U at his political rallies,” the statement said.

“It is no exaggeration to say that Sinead would have been disgusted, hurt and insulted to have her work misrepresented in this way by someone who she herself referred to as a ‘biblical devil.’ As the guardians of her legacy, we demand that Donald Trump and his associates desist from using her music immediately.”

Fiery and outspoken, O’Connor was a critic of the Roman Catholic Church well before allegations of sexual abuse were widely reported, and was open about her mental health struggles.

She was found unresponsive at her London home in July and pronounced dead at the scene. A coroner ruled that she died of natural causes.

O’Connor joins a growing list of artists who have objected to Trump using their songs, including Rihanna, Neil Young, Linkin Park, the late Tom Petty and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto could break 50-year-old temperature record today
Toronto could break 50-year-old temperature record today

The abnormally warm start to March continues in southern Ontario this week and Toronto could see a 50-year-old weather record fall. The city will see double digit highs on Monday and Tuesday before...

1h ago

Brampton high school in lockdown after reports of students fighting, possible weapon
Brampton high school in lockdown after reports of students fighting, possible weapon

A Brampton high school is in lockdown and several nearby schools are in hold and secure after reports of students fighting on Monday morning. Officers were called to Chinguacousy Secondary School around...

19m ago

Shooting outside Etobicoke apartment leaves 1 male dead
Shooting outside Etobicoke apartment leaves 1 male dead

One person is dead a homicide investigation is underway following a late night shooting outside an apartment complex in north Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to a low-rise apartment building...

0m ago

Bank of Canada expected to hold interest rates this week as grey cloud hangs over economy
Bank of Canada expected to hold interest rates this week as grey cloud hangs over economy

The Bank of Canada is expected to preach patience at its interest rate announcement this week as economists say weakening economic conditions are setting the stage for rate cuts in the coming months. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto could break 50-year-old temperature record today
Toronto could break 50-year-old temperature record today

The abnormally warm start to March continues in southern Ontario this week and Toronto could see a 50-year-old weather record fall. The city will see double digit highs on Monday and Tuesday before...

1h ago

Brampton high school in lockdown after reports of students fighting, possible weapon
Brampton high school in lockdown after reports of students fighting, possible weapon

A Brampton high school is in lockdown and several nearby schools are in hold and secure after reports of students fighting on Monday morning. Officers were called to Chinguacousy Secondary School around...

19m ago

Shooting outside Etobicoke apartment leaves 1 male dead
Shooting outside Etobicoke apartment leaves 1 male dead

One person is dead a homicide investigation is underway following a late night shooting outside an apartment complex in north Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to a low-rise apartment building...

0m ago

Bank of Canada expected to hold interest rates this week as grey cloud hangs over economy
Bank of Canada expected to hold interest rates this week as grey cloud hangs over economy

The Bank of Canada is expected to preach patience at its interest rate announcement this week as economists say weakening economic conditions are setting the stage for rate cuts in the coming months. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:53
Record breaking warmth to start the week
Record breaking warmth to start the week

A mix of sun and cloud on Monday as a stretch of mild weather moves into the region and there is the potential a 50 year old record could fall.

15h ago

2:59
Ice rescue highlights dwindling season
Ice rescue highlights dwindling season

A dramatic Lake Simcoe ice rescue caught on camera is the latest example of how their year's warm weather has affected winter activities across the province. David Zura explains.

15h ago

1:35
Trudeau Toronto event cancelled due to pro-Palestinian demonstration
Trudeau Toronto event cancelled due to pro-Palestinian demonstration

Entrances to the Art Gallery of Ontario were blocked by pro-Palestinian demonstrators forcing the cancellation of a reception hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Caryn Ceolin reports.
2:18
Ski resorts fight against mother nature to stay open
Ski resorts fight against mother nature to stay open

With warm spring-like conditions across the GTA, ski resorts are doing all they can to stay open through to the end of March Break. CityNews' Rob Leth hit the slopes and files this report. 
3:03
Vigil for refugee who died after waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter
Vigil for refugee who died after waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter

Mourners gathered Saturday to honour the life of Delphina Wambui Ngigi, the Kenyan asylum seeker who died after waiting hours for space at a Mississauga shelter. Michelle Mackey reports on the growing calls for action.

More Videos