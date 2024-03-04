Stock market today: Japan’s Nikkei tops 40,000, as investors await China political meeting

A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Monday, March 4, 2024, in Tokyo. Japan's Nikkei 225 share benchmark has topped 40,000 for the first time as strong demand for technology shares keeps pushing the index higher.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Zimo Zhong, The Associated Press

Posted March 4, 2024 2:45 am.

Last Updated March 4, 2024 2:56 am.

HONG KONG (AP) — Asian stocks were mostly higher Monday ahead of China’s top annual political gathering, while Japan’s benchmark surpassed the 40,000 level for the first time.

U.S. futures fell and oil prices were little changed.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 share index rose to 40,314.64 but fell back slightly. It gained 0.5% to close at 40,109.23 following an advance last week on Wall Street that pushed U.S. stocks to new heights.

Shares in Japan have tracked gains in other markets driven by expectations for strong demand for technology associated with artificial intelligence. They have also been boosted by continued easy credit policies with the Bank of Japan pumping money into the economy to help support growth.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.5% to 16,500.50 and the Shanghai Composite index rose 0.3% to 3,034.78.

This week the spotlight is mainly on China’s National People’s Congress, the country’s most important political event. It opens Tuesday, and investors are watching for updates on specific policies to help support the slowing economy, resolve troubles in the property market and stabilize financial markets.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Kospi in Seoul surged 1.2% to 2,674.27 after a private-sector survey showed the country’s manufacturing activity expanded at a slower pace in February compared to the month before, as overseas demand weakened.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down less than 0.1% at 7,742.40, and in Bangkok the SET edged 0.1% higher.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 0.8% to 5,137.08 a day after setting an all-time high. It’s been on a tremendous run and has climbed in 16 of the last 18 weeks because of excitement about cooling inflation and a mostly resilient U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2% to 39,087.38. Technology stocks led the market, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.1% to 16,274.94, a day after surpassing its prior record set in 2021.

Dell Technologies helped drive the stock market after jumping 31.6%. It reported stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected, highlighting demand for its AI-optimized servers.

A crescendo of demand for artificial-intelligence technology has helped catapult stocks higher over the last year. Dell has more than tripled in the last 12 months, while Nvidia has surged more than 260%.

The mood was much more dour in the banking industry, where New York Community Bancorp tumbled 25.9%. It warned investors last week that it found weakness in how it internally reviews loans, caused by ineffective oversight, risk assessment and monitoring activities.

Much attention has been on smaller regional banks after last year’s crisis in the industry led to the collapses of several. One of them, Signature Bank, was swallowed up by NYCB, which has caused the resulting bank to face stricter oversight amid struggles for loans tied to real estate.

While NYCB faces many issues that are specific to it, the worry has been that banks across the industry face challenges from loans made for real estate projects.

They are under pressure in part because the Federal Reserve has hiked its main interest rate to the highest level since 2001. High interest rates can squeeze the financial system. The hope has been that the Fed will cut interest rates several times this year to offer some relief for banks and the broader economy.

The Fed has indicated it may do so if inflation continues to cool decisively toward its 2% target. But a string of stronger-than-expected reports on the economy have made traders push back forecasts for when the cuts could begin. The hope now is that the Fed could start in June after traders shelved earlier expectations for March.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.21% Monday from 4.25% late Thursday.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 2 cents to $79.95 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 2 cents to $83.57 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 150.38 Japanese yen from 150.08 yen. The euro was up to $1.0845 from $1.0841.

Zimo Zhong, The Associated Press







Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

More than 8,000 U of T academic, support workers set to strike Monday
More than 8,000 U of T academic, support workers set to strike Monday

More than 8,000 academic and support workers are preparing to go on strike at the University of Toronto on Monday. The workers are represented by three different bargaining units of the Canadian Union...

11h ago

Man, 27, charged after threatening pro-Palestinian demonstrators with nail gun in Thornhill
Man, 27, charged after threatening pro-Palestinian demonstrators with nail gun in Thornhill

A 27-year-old man is in custody following an altercation at a demonstration between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian supporters in Thornhill on Sunday morning. Police in York Region say more than 100...

9h ago

Man facing more than a dozen charges following armed assault in Leslieville
Man facing more than a dozen charges following armed assault in Leslieville

Toronto police are searching for a 21-year-old man wanted in connection with an armed assault in Leslieville. Police say the suspect got into a verbal argument with someone just before 6 p.m. in the...

6h ago

Toronto Police reviewing protest that prompted cancellation of PM's reception
Toronto Police reviewing protest that prompted cancellation of PM's reception

Investigators with the Toronto Police are reviewing whether illegal activity occurred during a weekend protest that led to the cancellation of a reception hosted by the prime minister for a visiting G7...

12h ago

Top Stories

More than 8,000 U of T academic, support workers set to strike Monday
More than 8,000 U of T academic, support workers set to strike Monday

More than 8,000 academic and support workers are preparing to go on strike at the University of Toronto on Monday. The workers are represented by three different bargaining units of the Canadian Union...

11h ago

Man, 27, charged after threatening pro-Palestinian demonstrators with nail gun in Thornhill
Man, 27, charged after threatening pro-Palestinian demonstrators with nail gun in Thornhill

A 27-year-old man is in custody following an altercation at a demonstration between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian supporters in Thornhill on Sunday morning. Police in York Region say more than 100...

9h ago

Man facing more than a dozen charges following armed assault in Leslieville
Man facing more than a dozen charges following armed assault in Leslieville

Toronto police are searching for a 21-year-old man wanted in connection with an armed assault in Leslieville. Police say the suspect got into a verbal argument with someone just before 6 p.m. in the...

6h ago

Toronto Police reviewing protest that prompted cancellation of PM's reception
Toronto Police reviewing protest that prompted cancellation of PM's reception

Investigators with the Toronto Police are reviewing whether illegal activity occurred during a weekend protest that led to the cancellation of a reception hosted by the prime minister for a visiting G7...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

1:53
Record breaking warmth to start the week
Record breaking warmth to start the week

A mix of sun and cloud on Monday as a stretch of mild weather moves into the region and there is the potential a 50 year old record could fall.

9h ago

2:59
Ice rescue highlights dwindling season
Ice rescue highlights dwindling season

A dramatic Lake Simcoe ice rescue caught on camera is the latest example of how their year's warm weather has affected winter activities across the province. David Zura explains.

9h ago

1:35
Trudeau Toronto event cancelled due to pro-Palestinian demonstration
Trudeau Toronto event cancelled due to pro-Palestinian demonstration

Entrances to the Art Gallery of Ontario were blocked by pro-Palestinian demonstrators forcing the cancellation of a reception hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Caryn Ceolin reports.
2:18
Ski resorts fight against mother nature to stay open
Ski resorts fight against mother nature to stay open

With warm spring-like conditions across the GTA, ski resorts are doing all they can to stay open through to the end of March Break. CityNews' Rob Leth hit the slopes and files this report. 
3:03
Vigil for refugee who died after waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter
Vigil for refugee who died after waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter

Mourners gathered Saturday to honour the life of Delphina Wambui Ngigi, the Kenyan asylum seeker who died after waiting hours for space at a Mississauga shelter. Michelle Mackey reports on the growing calls for action.

More Videos