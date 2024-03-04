Teenager dead, 4 other people wounded in shooting at Philadelphia bus stop, police say

By The Associated Press

Posted March 4, 2024 8:14 pm.

Last Updated March 4, 2024 8:26 pm.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A teenager was killed and four other people were injured in a shooting at a north Philadelphia bus stop on Monday afternoon, police said.

The city’s police commissioner, Kevin Bethel, said about 15 to 20 students were at a bus stop in the city’s Ogontz neighborhood around 3:45 p.m. when two people walked up and opened fire. Police said people were getting on the stopped bus when the gunfire erupted.

Police said one 17-year-old was pronounced dead at a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. Two 15-year-olds had graze wounds and a 49-year-old woman and a 71-year-old woman on the bus were hit, they said.

Authorities said the older women was hit in the head and the younger woman in the arm, adding all four were in stable condition.

Officials said the bus driver sped away for several blocks and the shooters fled.

The police commissioner said afternoons have turned into “one of the most dangerous times” for violence in the city once school is dismissed. But he said “it could have been much worse” because the shots were fired at a busy intersection where people were aboard a bus and at a daycare across the street.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return
How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model and divide your time between your home and workplace, there are some changes in the way you can claim home office expenses this year. Previously, remote...

2h ago

2 men from Chile crashed into Ajax house while fleeing attempted ATM robbery: police
2 men from Chile crashed into Ajax house while fleeing attempted ATM robbery: police

Durham Regional Police have arrested two men who recently arrived in Canada from Chile after they allegedly tried to rob an ATM at an Ajax bank and then crashed into a house while trying to evade pursuing...

5h ago

Man arrested in sexual assault near Toronto Metropolitan University
Man arrested in sexual assault near Toronto Metropolitan University

A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman as she was walking to class outside of Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) this weekend, police said. Investigators were called to the...

2h ago

NDP urging province to make Hwy. 407 toll-free for commercial trucks
NDP urging province to make Hwy. 407 toll-free for commercial trucks

The Ontario NDP is urging the province to make Highway 407 toll-free for trucks -- a move the party says will greatly reduce congestion on Highway 401 and other major routes in the GTA. NDP Leader Marit...

1h ago

Top Stories

How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return
How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model and divide your time between your home and workplace, there are some changes in the way you can claim home office expenses this year. Previously, remote...

2h ago

2 men from Chile crashed into Ajax house while fleeing attempted ATM robbery: police
2 men from Chile crashed into Ajax house while fleeing attempted ATM robbery: police

Durham Regional Police have arrested two men who recently arrived in Canada from Chile after they allegedly tried to rob an ATM at an Ajax bank and then crashed into a house while trying to evade pursuing...

5h ago

Man arrested in sexual assault near Toronto Metropolitan University
Man arrested in sexual assault near Toronto Metropolitan University

A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman as she was walking to class outside of Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) this weekend, police said. Investigators were called to the...

2h ago

NDP urging province to make Hwy. 407 toll-free for commercial trucks
NDP urging province to make Hwy. 407 toll-free for commercial trucks

The Ontario NDP is urging the province to make Highway 407 toll-free for trucks -- a move the party says will greatly reduce congestion on Highway 401 and other major routes in the GTA. NDP Leader Marit...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Claiming home office expenses on your tax return
Claiming home office expenses on your tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model, there are some changes in how to claim home office expenses when filing your tax return that you should know about. Dilshad Burman explains.

4h ago

2:19
NDP proposes removing Highway 407 tolls for commercial trucks
NDP proposes removing Highway 407 tolls for commercial trucks

Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles is urging the Ford government to cover the cost of Highway 407 tolls for commercial trucks. As Tina Yazdani reports, the NDP believes the plan would lighten traffic on the 401.

6h ago

2:41
Man shot and killed outside Rexdale apartment building
Man shot and killed outside Rexdale apartment building

A man in his 20s is dead following a shooting in Rexdale. As Shauna Hunt reports, homicide investigators are focusing on a vehicle that was discovered at the scene.

8h ago

1:53
Record breaking warmth to start the week
Record breaking warmth to start the week

A mix of sun and cloud on Monday as a stretch of mild weather moves into the region and there is the potential a 50 year old record could fall.

2:17
Raptors' Freeman-Liberty reacts to team contract
Raptors' Freeman-Liberty reacts to team contract

Lindsay Dunn spoke with Raptors Rookie Javon Freeman-Liberty about his two-way contract being converted to a full NBA standard contract after impressive performances in the G-League.

More Videos