The search for a young girl missing in South Africa ramps up as emotions run high

This photo supplied by the South African Police Services shows a photo of Joshlin Smith who went missing on Feb. 19 in the Saldanha Bay area on South Africa's west coast, sparking a search by police. The South African navy was brought in Monday to help with the f6-year-old who has been missing for three weeks in a case that has captured national attention. (South African Police Services via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 4, 2024 12:33 pm.

Last Updated March 4, 2024 12:43 pm.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — The South African navy was brought in Monday to help with a search for a 6-year-old girl who has been missing for three weeks in a case that has captured national attention.

Joslin Smith went missing on Feb. 19 in the Saldanha Bay area on South Africa’s west coast, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Cape Town.

Police, firefighters and specialized K-9 dog units have scoured sand dunes and scrub land near the informal settlement of shacks and small houses where Joslin lived.

Search teams have used drones to view large areas of ground, police said, and personnel from a South African navy base in Saldanha Bay have now bolstered the operation.

Hundreds of community members have also been involved in the search, and some of them claimed this weekend to have found a knife and a girl’s clothing stained with blood, which they said they handed over to police. Police said they had sent items found during the search to a laboratory for forensic examination without saying what exactly was discovered.

Police Minister Bheki Cele met with Joslin’s family on Saturday and pleaded for calm among local residents after anger erupted over the young girl’s disappearance. Joslin’s mother, Kelly Smith, said she and her boyfriend had to be kept at a police station for their own protection last week after angry neighbors blamed them.

Police did not comment on that but Cele asked for the community to remain calm “amid the finger-pointing.”

Kelly Smith said she asked her boyfriend to look after Joslin when the young girl felt unwell and didn’t go to school on the day she disappeared. The boyfriend, Jacquin Appollis, said he lost track of where Joslin was.

The Missing Children South Africa charity, which is helping in the search for Joslin, says police statistics indicate a child goes missing every five hours in the country. Around a quarter of the missing children are killed, trafficked or never found, it said.

Police also launched a separate search for a 3-year-old boy who went missing in another town near Cape Town on Sunday.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy arrested after reports of students fighting at Brampton high school
Boy arrested after reports of students fighting at Brampton high school

One person is in custody and a lockdown at a Brampton high school has been lifted after reports of students fighting on Monday morning. Officers were called to Chinguacousy Secondary School, in the...

1h ago

Woman, 37, tried to arrange sexual offences against young child: Durham police
Woman, 37, tried to arrange sexual offences against young child: Durham police

A 37-year-old Smiths Falls woman has been charged after Durham Regional Police allege she tried to arrange sexual offences against a young child. The investigation that ultimately led to her arrest...

49m ago

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to present Liberals' federal budget on April 16
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to present Liberals' federal budget on April 16

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will present the federal budget on April 16, as cost-of-living issues continue to dominate Canadian politics.  "Our economic plan is about building more homes,...

32m ago

Toronto could break 50-year-old temperature record today
Toronto could break 50-year-old temperature record today

The abnormally warm start to March continues in southern Ontario this week and Toronto could see a 50-year-old weather record fall. The city will see double digit highs on Monday and Tuesday before...

4h ago

Top Stories

Boy arrested after reports of students fighting at Brampton high school
Boy arrested after reports of students fighting at Brampton high school

One person is in custody and a lockdown at a Brampton high school has been lifted after reports of students fighting on Monday morning. Officers were called to Chinguacousy Secondary School, in the...

1h ago

Woman, 37, tried to arrange sexual offences against young child: Durham police
Woman, 37, tried to arrange sexual offences against young child: Durham police

A 37-year-old Smiths Falls woman has been charged after Durham Regional Police allege she tried to arrange sexual offences against a young child. The investigation that ultimately led to her arrest...

49m ago

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to present Liberals' federal budget on April 16
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to present Liberals' federal budget on April 16

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will present the federal budget on April 16, as cost-of-living issues continue to dominate Canadian politics.  "Our economic plan is about building more homes,...

32m ago

Toronto could break 50-year-old temperature record today
Toronto could break 50-year-old temperature record today

The abnormally warm start to March continues in southern Ontario this week and Toronto could see a 50-year-old weather record fall. The city will see double digit highs on Monday and Tuesday before...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

1:53
Record breaking warmth to start the week
Record breaking warmth to start the week

A mix of sun and cloud on Monday as a stretch of mild weather moves into the region and there is the potential a 50 year old record could fall.

18h ago

2:59
Ice rescue highlights dwindling season
Ice rescue highlights dwindling season

A dramatic Lake Simcoe ice rescue caught on camera is the latest example of how their year's warm weather has affected winter activities across the province. David Zura explains.

18h ago

2:20
Anishinaabe artist Brian Waboose unveils new exhibition at KUMF Gallery
Anishinaabe artist Brian Waboose unveils new exhibition at KUMF Gallery

The Ukrainian Canadian Art Foundation has unveiled the solo exhibition at the KUMF Gallery in Etobicoke featuring the paintings and carvings of indigenous artist Brian Waboose. CityNews' Rob Leth files this report.

18h ago

1:35
Trudeau Toronto event cancelled due to pro-Palestinian demonstration
Trudeau Toronto event cancelled due to pro-Palestinian demonstration

Entrances to the Art Gallery of Ontario were blocked by pro-Palestinian demonstrators forcing the cancellation of a reception hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Caryn Ceolin reports.
3:03
Vigil for refugee who died after waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter
Vigil for refugee who died after waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter

Mourners gathered Saturday to honour the life of Delphina Wambui Ngigi, the Kenyan asylum seeker who died after waiting hours for space at a Mississauga shelter. Michelle Mackey reports on the growing calls for action.

More Videos