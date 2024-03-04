These companies have laid off Canadian workers in 2024

A man walks though a downtown Toronto office building in a June 11, 2019 photo.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 4, 2024 9:43 am.

Last Updated March 4, 2024 9:56 am.

Canadians are continuing to be laid off as part of a wave of job cuts that began in 2023 as companies assessed their operations after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic passed.

Tech companies, retailers and more have all begun shedding members of their workforce in a bid to navigate the economic downturn.

These are some of the companies which have so far laid off Canadian workers in 2024:

BCE Inc.: The Montreal-based telecommunications giant said on Feb. 8 it was cutting 4,800 jobs “at all levels of the company,” although some of the job losses were to come from vacancies and natural attrition rather than layoffs.

BenchSci: The Toronto-based artificial intelligence startup let go of an unspecified number of workers in January because of “economic environment, operational efficiencies, and adaptation to technological advancements, specifically generative AI.”

BlackBerry Ltd.: The Waterloo, Ont.-based technology company announced plans to cut an unspecified number of jobs on Feb. 12 as it worked to separate two of its business divisions.

The Body Shop Canada Ltd.: Court documents showed the subsidiary of the international cosmetics retailer planned to lay off about 200 workers in March as it sought creditor protection and closed 33 stores. The filings also revealed 20 head office employees and two contractors had recently been cut.

Cascades Inc.:The paper and packing company said on Feb. 13 that it was closing three plants in a move that would affect 310 employees. 

Corus Entertainment: The broadcaster confirmed in February that it laid off an unspecified number of workers across several stations.

CPA Canada: Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada said on Feb. 12 that it was cutting 20 per cent of its workforce ahead of a move by provincial oversight bodies in Ontario and Quebec to split from the national organization.

Enbridge: The Calgary-based pipeline giant announced plans to cut 650 positions over the course of February, citing “increasingly challenging” business conditions including higher interest rates, economic uncertainty and the ripple effects of geopolitical developments.

Factory Direct: The Vaughan, Ont. electronics and home good retailer said in court documents filed in February that it would terminate 200 employees as the company winds down.

Google: The tech giant kicked off the year by trimming its workforce, leaving hundreds of its staff without jobs. Dan Raile, a spokesperson for the Alphabet Workers Union – Communication Workers of America union, said some of the departing staff were located in Canada.

Indigo Books & Music Inc.: The retailer laid off an unspecified number of staff in January as part of its ongoing efforts to streamline its operations following losses, a cyberattack and leadership changes.

Lion Electric Co.:The electric bus company announced on Feb. 29 that it was laying off 100 more employees or about seven per cent of its total workforce in a move to reduce costs.

Lynx Air: The low-cost airline said it would cease operations in late February. Court documents showed it had 500 employees.

Mastermind Toys: The toy retailer, which recently changed ownership, terminated about 272 employees as Unity Acquisitions Inc. took over the company in January.

Rona Inc.: The Boucherville, Que., home improvement retailer announced plans to axe 300 jobs and close distribution centres in Terrebonne, Que., and Calgary in January as part of a plan to adjust its operating model and eliminate inefficiencies.

Staples Canada: The office supplies retailer shared at the start of February confirmed that it had cut an unspecified number of workers at its head office as it restructures and streamlines operations.

Wayfair: U.S. home goods retailer Wayfair says 50 workers in Ontario were part of a January layoff affecting 1,650 employees at the home goods company.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto could break 50-year-old temperature record today
Toronto could break 50-year-old temperature record today

The abnormally warm start to March continues in southern Ontario this week and Toronto could see a 50-year-old weather record fall. The city will see double digit highs on Monday and Tuesday before...

1h ago

Brampton high school in lockdown after reports of students fighting, possible weapon
Brampton high school in lockdown after reports of students fighting, possible weapon

A Brampton high school is in lockdown and several nearby schools are in hold and secure after reports of students fighting on Monday morning. Officers were called to Chinguacousy Secondary School around...

18m ago

Shooting outside Etobicoke apartment leaves 1 male dead
Shooting outside Etobicoke apartment leaves 1 male dead

One person is dead a homicide investigation is underway following a late night shooting outside an apartment complex in north Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to a low-rise apartment building...

2h ago

Bank of Canada expected to hold interest rates this week as grey cloud hangs over economy
Bank of Canada expected to hold interest rates this week as grey cloud hangs over economy

The Bank of Canada is expected to preach patience at its interest rate announcement this week as economists say weakening economic conditions are setting the stage for rate cuts in the coming months. The...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto could break 50-year-old temperature record today
Toronto could break 50-year-old temperature record today

The abnormally warm start to March continues in southern Ontario this week and Toronto could see a 50-year-old weather record fall. The city will see double digit highs on Monday and Tuesday before...

1h ago

Brampton high school in lockdown after reports of students fighting, possible weapon
Brampton high school in lockdown after reports of students fighting, possible weapon

A Brampton high school is in lockdown and several nearby schools are in hold and secure after reports of students fighting on Monday morning. Officers were called to Chinguacousy Secondary School around...

18m ago

Shooting outside Etobicoke apartment leaves 1 male dead
Shooting outside Etobicoke apartment leaves 1 male dead

One person is dead a homicide investigation is underway following a late night shooting outside an apartment complex in north Etobicoke. Emergency crews were called to a low-rise apartment building...

2h ago

Bank of Canada expected to hold interest rates this week as grey cloud hangs over economy
Bank of Canada expected to hold interest rates this week as grey cloud hangs over economy

The Bank of Canada is expected to preach patience at its interest rate announcement this week as economists say weakening economic conditions are setting the stage for rate cuts in the coming months. The...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:53
Record breaking warmth to start the week
Record breaking warmth to start the week

A mix of sun and cloud on Monday as a stretch of mild weather moves into the region and there is the potential a 50 year old record could fall.

15h ago

2:59
Ice rescue highlights dwindling season
Ice rescue highlights dwindling season

A dramatic Lake Simcoe ice rescue caught on camera is the latest example of how their year's warm weather has affected winter activities across the province. David Zura explains.

15h ago

1:35
Trudeau Toronto event cancelled due to pro-Palestinian demonstration
Trudeau Toronto event cancelled due to pro-Palestinian demonstration

Entrances to the Art Gallery of Ontario were blocked by pro-Palestinian demonstrators forcing the cancellation of a reception hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Caryn Ceolin reports.
2:18
Ski resorts fight against mother nature to stay open
Ski resorts fight against mother nature to stay open

With warm spring-like conditions across the GTA, ski resorts are doing all they can to stay open through to the end of March Break. CityNews' Rob Leth hit the slopes and files this report. 
3:03
Vigil for refugee who died after waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter
Vigil for refugee who died after waiting for bed at Mississauga shelter

Mourners gathered Saturday to honour the life of Delphina Wambui Ngigi, the Kenyan asylum seeker who died after waiting hours for space at a Mississauga shelter. Michelle Mackey reports on the growing calls for action.

More Videos