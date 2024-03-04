Raptors’ Scottie Barnes undergoes successful surgery on left hand

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes underwent successful surgery on Monday to repair a fracture to the third metacarpal bone of his left hand, the team announced.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Steven Shin in Los Angeles.

Barnes broke his hand during a 120-105 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Friday when he appeared to have his hand kicked by teammate Immanuel Quickley as he went up to block a shot late in the second quarter.

A first-time All-Star in 2023-24, Barnes is averaging 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists on 47.5 per cent shooting this season.

There was no timetable provided for Barnes’ return. But with the Raptors in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference, and surgery increasing the timeline for recovery, there is a good chance Barnes’ season could be over.