Woman, 37, tried to arrange sexual offences against young child: Durham police

A 37-year-old Smith Falls woman has been charged after Durham Regional Police allege she tried to arrange sexual offences against a young child.

The investigation that ultimately led to her arrest began in December 2023, when members of the Durham Regional Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) arrested a Bowmanville man. The man allegedly arranged to meet an American woman for the purpose of engaging in sexual acts with her young daughter.

When police arrested the man, they searched his cellphone and found conversations with another woman from an app called KIK.

The woman’s user name was harleyquinn_613 and police say the woman and man discussed engaging in sexual offences against a young child. Investigators say their conversation included “detailed arrangements” on how to exploit the child.

With help from other agencies, including the OPP and Canadian Borders Services Agency (CBSA), police were able to identify the suspect.

On March 3, police executed a search warrant at an address in Smith Falls, arresting Sheena Smith.

She’s charged with agree/arrange to commit sexual offence against a child under 16, make child pornography, possess child pornography, access child pornography, and make child pornography available.

She was held for a bail hearing.