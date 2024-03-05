3 farmers were killed by a roadway bomb in a cartel-dominated state in western Mexico

By Fabiola Sánchez, The Associated Press

Posted March 5, 2024 9:31 pm.

Last Updated March 5, 2024 9:43 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Three farmers were killed Tuesday by a bomb apparently planted in a dirt road in the cartel-dominated western Mexico state of Michoacan.

A state security official who was not authorized to be quoted by name said the blast occurred in the rural township of Tumbiscatio.

Graphic photos of the scene posted on social media suggest the blast was so powerful that it blew the farmer’s truck in half and flipped it, and blew the victims’ limbs off.

It was the latest instance of what appears to be an increasing use of improvised explosive devices by drug cartels battling for control of Michoacan.

It came just days after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador acknowledged that an improvised explosive device killed at least four soldiers in what he called a “trap” likely set by a cartel in Michoacan.

The soldiers were killed Thursday on the outskirts of the city of Aguililla, Michoacan, López Obrador said Friday.

He said soldiers were inspecting a camp, likely used by cartel members, when they stepped on an anti-personnel mine set in the underbrush.

In its most recent report in August, the army said a ttacks with roadside bombs or improvised explosive devices have risen sharply. T he Defense Department said 42 soldiers, police and suspects were wounded by improvised explosive devices in the first eight months of 2023, up from 16 in all of 2022.

The army figures appeared to include only those wounded by explosive devices. Officials had previously acknowledged that at least one National Guard officer and four state police officers were killed in two separate explosive attacks in 2023.

Six car bombs have been found so far in 2023, up from one in 2022.

Overall, 556 improvised explosive devices of all types — roadside, drone-carried and car bombs — were found in Mexico between January and August 2023. A total of 2,186 have been found during the current administration, which took office in December 2018.

Fabiola Sánchez, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Driver charged after school bus with 40 students rolls over: OPP
Driver charged after school bus with 40 students rolls over: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police West Region have charged a bus driver after five children were taken to hospital following a school bus roll over in rural southern Ontario. It happened Tuesday morning shortly...

updated

28m ago

5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB

Five Canadian citizens died in a plane crash near downtown Nashville Monday night, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. 

4h ago

Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario
Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario

Toronto police say scattered human remains found in Lake Ontario last year were part of the same dismembered body and are asking for the public's help identifying the victim. In an update on Tuesday...

3h ago

Toronto looking to build more housing on city-owned parking lots
Toronto looking to build more housing on city-owned parking lots

Toronto City Council and Mayor Olivia Chow are looking to find city-owned parcels of land and build housing on top of it, specifically along transit routes and stations. And Chow is working to make...

3h ago

Top Stories

Driver charged after school bus with 40 students rolls over: OPP
Driver charged after school bus with 40 students rolls over: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police West Region have charged a bus driver after five children were taken to hospital following a school bus roll over in rural southern Ontario. It happened Tuesday morning shortly...

updated

28m ago

5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB

Five Canadian citizens died in a plane crash near downtown Nashville Monday night, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. 

4h ago

Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario
Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario

Toronto police say scattered human remains found in Lake Ontario last year were part of the same dismembered body and are asking for the public's help identifying the victim. In an update on Tuesday...

3h ago

Toronto looking to build more housing on city-owned parking lots
Toronto looking to build more housing on city-owned parking lots

Toronto City Council and Mayor Olivia Chow are looking to find city-owned parcels of land and build housing on top of it, specifically along transit routes and stations. And Chow is working to make...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto

Toronto Police are asking the public for help in identifying the victim of a gruesome crime. Brandon Rowe has the details.

4h ago

3:00
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end

Police are urging people to stay off the railways after two teens were struck and killed by an UP express train Monday night. Shauna Hunt reports

4h ago

0:45
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash

Five Canadian citizens were killed in a plane crash near downtown Nashville. Investigators are still working to determine the identities of the victims and the cause of the crash.

4h ago

2:04
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim

Toronto police marine unit was patrolling Toronto’s outer harbour in October 2023 when officers discovered a human torso in the water. Police say the torso was wearing a small T-shirt with a generic necklace and was wrapped in black garbage bag.

10h ago

0:33
Two teens dead after being struck by UP Express train in Toronto
Two teens dead after being struck by UP Express train in Toronto

Emergency crews were called to the tracks west of Bloor GO station for reports of someone being struck by a train. Police later confirmed that a second victim was located and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

10h ago

More Videos