A month after cyberattack, Chicago children’s hospital says some systems are back online

FILE - Lurie Children's Hospital logo is seen at the hospital, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Skokie, Ill. Doctors and nurses at the premier Chicago children's hospital can again access patients' electronic medical records, more than a month after a cyberattack forced Lurie Children's Hospital to take its networks offline. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 5, 2024 10:24 am.

Last Updated March 5, 2024 10:26 am.

CHICAGO (AP) — Doctors and nurses at a premier Chicago children’s hospital can again access patients’ electronic medical records, more than a month after a cyberattack forced Lurie Children’s Hospital to take its networks offline.

The hospital provided the update Monday and said its phone system also is fully functioning.

Officials had previously blamed the attack on a “known criminal threat actor” and said the hospital shut down its own systems for phone, email and medical records once the breach was discovered on Jan. 31.

The situation at Lurie Children’s Hospital had all the hallmarks of a ransomware attack, although hospital officials have not confirmed or denied the cause. Such extortion-style attacks are popular among ransomware gangs seeking financial gain by locking data, records or other critical information, and then demanding money to release it back to the owner.

The FBI has said it is investigating.

Hospitals are an appealing target for attackers who know their reliance on online technology.

Lurie Children’s treated around 260,000 patients last year.

The statement released Monday said that a portal letting patients and parents access medical records and send messages to providers, called MyChart, remains offline.

“As an academic medical center, our systems are highly complex and, as a result, the restoration process takes time,” the statement said. “Working closely with our internal and external experts, we are following a careful process as we work towards full restoration of our systems, which includes verifying and testing each system before we bring them back online.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

16-year-old boy, 14-year-old girl dead after being struck by UP Express train
16-year-old boy, 14-year-old girl dead after being struck by UP Express train

Two teenagers are dead after they were struck by an UP Express train in Toronto's west end on Monday evening. Emergency crews were called to the tracks west of Bloor GO station, near Eglinton Avenue...

updated

25m ago

State funeral for Brian Mulroney to be held on March 23
State funeral for Brian Mulroney to be held on March 23

A state funeral for former prime minister Brian Mulroney will be held in Montreal on Saturday, March 23. Mulroney, Canada's 18th prime minister, died at a hospital in Florida on Feb. 29 after a recent...

5m ago

Driver found sleeping on Toronto highway blew more than 4 times legal limit: OPP
Driver found sleeping on Toronto highway blew more than 4 times legal limit: OPP

A man is facing charges for impaired driving after he was allegedly found passed out behind the wheel on a Toronto highway on Monday evening. Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to the northbound...

4h ago

Toronto home sales up in February from last year as consumers eye rate cuts: TRREB
Toronto home sales up in February from last year as consumers eye rate cuts: TRREB

Greater Toronto home sales and listings were up in February from last year, but adjusted sales were down from a month earlier, the region's real estate board said Tuesday. Sales were up 17.9 per cent...

3h ago

Top Stories

16-year-old boy, 14-year-old girl dead after being struck by UP Express train
16-year-old boy, 14-year-old girl dead after being struck by UP Express train

Two teenagers are dead after they were struck by an UP Express train in Toronto's west end on Monday evening. Emergency crews were called to the tracks west of Bloor GO station, near Eglinton Avenue...

updated

25m ago

State funeral for Brian Mulroney to be held on March 23
State funeral for Brian Mulroney to be held on March 23

A state funeral for former prime minister Brian Mulroney will be held in Montreal on Saturday, March 23. Mulroney, Canada's 18th prime minister, died at a hospital in Florida on Feb. 29 after a recent...

5m ago

Driver found sleeping on Toronto highway blew more than 4 times legal limit: OPP
Driver found sleeping on Toronto highway blew more than 4 times legal limit: OPP

A man is facing charges for impaired driving after he was allegedly found passed out behind the wheel on a Toronto highway on Monday evening. Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to the northbound...

4h ago

Toronto home sales up in February from last year as consumers eye rate cuts: TRREB
Toronto home sales up in February from last year as consumers eye rate cuts: TRREB

Greater Toronto home sales and listings were up in February from last year, but adjusted sales were down from a month earlier, the region's real estate board said Tuesday. Sales were up 17.9 per cent...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:19
Advocates call for more ‘cluster-care’ units to support Ontario seniors, health facilities
Advocates call for more ‘cluster-care’ units to support Ontario seniors, health facilities

As Ontario continues to deal with soaring demands at hospitals and large waitlists for long-term care facilities, advocates say more consideration should be given to investing in 'cluster care.' Nick Westoll reports.

14h ago

2:40
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way

The mild temperatures and double-digit daytime highs will persist in Toronto on Tuesday, but rain is on the way. Here is what to expect with the extended forecast.

15h ago

2:36
NDP urges Ford government to make 407 toll-free for trucks
NDP urges Ford government to make 407 toll-free for trucks

The Ontario NDP is urging the Ford government to make the 407 toll-free for commercial trucks, arguing it will relieve congestion for commuters in Toronto and the GTA. Tina Yazdani speaks exclusively with the transportation minister.

15h ago

2:29
How to protect yourself from fraud
How to protect yourself from fraud

Technology has made a significant impact on how prolific and sophisticated scam attempts have become. Erica Natividad speaks to an expert on how to avoid becoming a victim.

15h ago

2:56
Business Report: Canadian vehicle sales shift into overdrive
Business Report: Canadian vehicle sales shift into overdrive

Canadian vehicle sales shift into overdrive . Plus, Apple is hit with a landmark fine and 'Dune: Part 2' has a huge opening weekend. Ari Rabinovitch has the day's top business stories.

16h ago

More Videos