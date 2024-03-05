Arkansas voters could make history with 2 Supreme Court races, including crowded chief justice race

In this undated photo released by the State of Arkansas, Circuit Judge Carlton Jones, candidate for state Supreme Court, 2nd position, is seen in a portrait. (State of Arkansas via AP)

By Andrew Demillo, The Associated Press

Posted March 5, 2024 12:16 am.

Last Updated March 5, 2024 12:26 am.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas voters could make history in two races for the state Supreme Court in Tuesday’s election, with candidates vying to become the first elected Black justice and the first woman elected to lead the court.

The races could also expand Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ influence, paving the way for her to appoint new justices after conservative groups spent heavily in recent years trying to push the court further to the right.

Three of the court’s seven justices — Karen Baker, Barbara Webb and Rhonda Wood — are running against former state legislator Jay Martin for chief justice. If none of the candidates win a majority, the top two will advance to a November runoff.

The four are running to succeed Chief Justice Dan Kemp, who was first elected in 2016 and is not seeking reelection. A win by one of the three sitting justices would give the court its first woman elected chief justice in history.

Justice Courtney Hudson is running against Circuit Judge Carlton Jones for another seat on the court. The two are seeking to replace Justice Cody Hiland, who Sanders appointed to the court last year.

If Jones wins the race, he’ll be the first elected Black justice on the court and the first Black statewide elected official in Arkansas since Reconstruction.

The conservative groups that have spent heavily on court races in Arkansas have stayed on the sideline in this year’s races so far. The candidates in the races have been trying to appeal to conservatives in the nonpartisan judicial races.

A win by the sitting justices in either of Tuesday’s races would give Sanders new appointments to the court. Hudson is running for a seat other than the one she currently holds in an effort to serve more time in office due to judicial retirement rules.

The seats are up as the state’s highest court is poised to take up key cases in several high-profile areas. Abortion rights supporters are trying to get a measure on the November ballot that would scale back a ban on the procedure that took effect when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.

The court has also been asked to weigh in on a fight between Sanders and the state Board of Corrections over who runs Arkansas’ prison system. Attorney General Tim Griffin is appealing a judge’s ruling against a law Sanders signed that took away the board’s ability to hire and fire the state’s top corrections official.

Andrew Demillo, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 dead in UP Express train collision, significant delays expected
2 dead in UP Express train collision, significant delays expected

Two people are dead after they were struck by an UP Express train on GO Transit's Kitchener Line, leading to significant service delays. Authorities were notified of one person who had been hit by a...

1h ago

How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return
How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model and divide your time between your home and workplace, there are some changes in the way you can claim home office expenses this year. Previously, remote...

4h ago

Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding
Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding

Conservative candidate Jamil Jivani celebrated his victory in the Ontario riding of Durham by thanking his allies and pouncing on his "Liberal elite" rivals, who he says are making life harder and more...

updated

1h ago

Could 'cluster care' help reduce hospital, long-term care wait times in Ontario?
Could 'cluster care' help reduce hospital, long-term care wait times in Ontario?

Staff with WoodGreen, a Toronto charitable organization, say they'd like to see the geared-to-income 'cluster care' model expanded in Ontario.

3h ago

Top Stories

2 dead in UP Express train collision, significant delays expected
2 dead in UP Express train collision, significant delays expected

Two people are dead after they were struck by an UP Express train on GO Transit's Kitchener Line, leading to significant service delays. Authorities were notified of one person who had been hit by a...

1h ago

How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return
How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model and divide your time between your home and workplace, there are some changes in the way you can claim home office expenses this year. Previously, remote...

4h ago

Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding
Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding

Conservative candidate Jamil Jivani celebrated his victory in the Ontario riding of Durham by thanking his allies and pouncing on his "Liberal elite" rivals, who he says are making life harder and more...

updated

1h ago

Could 'cluster care' help reduce hospital, long-term care wait times in Ontario?
Could 'cluster care' help reduce hospital, long-term care wait times in Ontario?

Staff with WoodGreen, a Toronto charitable organization, say they'd like to see the geared-to-income 'cluster care' model expanded in Ontario.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way

The mild temperatures and double-digit daytime highs will persist in Toronto on Tuesday, but rain is on the way. Here is what to expect with the extended forecast.

6h ago

2:36
NDP urges Ford government to make 407 toll-free for trucks
NDP urges Ford government to make 407 toll-free for trucks

The Ontario NDP is urging the Ford government to make the 407 toll-free for commercial trucks, arguing it will relieve congestion for commuters in Toronto and the GTA. Tina Yazdani speaks exclusively with the transportation minister.

6h ago

2:31
Claiming home office expenses on your tax return
Claiming home office expenses on your tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model, there are some changes in how to claim home office expenses when filing your tax return that you should know about. Dilshad Burman explains.

9h ago

2:19
NDP proposes removing Highway 407 tolls for commercial trucks
NDP proposes removing Highway 407 tolls for commercial trucks

Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles is urging the Ford government to cover the cost of Highway 407 tolls for commercial trucks. As Tina Yazdani reports, the NDP believes the plan would lighten traffic on the 401.

11h ago

3:04
Key byelection being held in Durham
Key byelection being held in Durham

Residents in the riding of Durham head to the polls in a federal byelection. Faiza Amin speaks with Debra Hutchison of Rogers TV Durham about the leading candidates, and the key issues facing voters.

12h ago

More Videos