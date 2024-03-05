Aston Villa reports loss of more than $150M. Club says it is operating within EPL financial rules

Aston Villa's Lucas Digne, right, is congratulated by his team mates after scoring his sides third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Luton Town and Aston Villa at Kenilworth Road Stadium in Luton, England, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP) PA Wire

By The Associated Press

Posted March 5, 2024 5:39 am.

Last Updated March 5, 2024 5:42 am.

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa insisted the club is operating within the financial rules of the English Premier League despite reporting a loss of 119.6 million pounds ($151 million) in its latest accounts on Tuesday.

Those accounts are up to May 31 last year, covering a period when the team finished seventh in the league to qualify for the Europa Conference League.

Everton and Nottingham Forest have previously fallen foul of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, which permit losses of up to 105 million pounds ($133 million) over a three-year period. Everton has already received a six-point deduction — reduced from an initial 10 after an appeal — and could get another penalty along with Forest in the coming weeks.

Villa made a profit of 300,000 pounds ($380,000) in its 2021-22 accounts and said the latest figures “are in line with the strategic business plan.”

Much of Villa’s spending has come in infrastructure, its women’s team and its academy and foundation, which can be deducted from the PSR figures.

Wages rose nearly 60 million pounds ($76 million) to 194.2 pounds ($246 million).

The Associated Press

2 teens dead after being struck by UP Express train in Toronto's west end
2 teens dead after being struck by UP Express train in Toronto's west end

Two teenagers are dead after they were struck by an UP Express train in Toronto's west end on Monday evening. Emergency crews were called to the tracks west of Bloor GO station, near Eglinton Avenue...

updated

11m ago

How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return
How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model and divide your time between your home and workplace, there are some changes in the way you can claim home office expenses this year. Previously, remote...

8h ago

Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding
Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding

Conservative candidate Jamil Jivani celebrated his victory in the Ontario riding of Durham by thanking his allies and pouncing on his "Liberal elite" rivals, who he says are making life harder and more...

6h ago

Could 'cluster care' help reduce hospital, long-term care wait times in Ontario?
Could 'cluster care' help reduce hospital, long-term care wait times in Ontario?

Staff with WoodGreen, a Toronto charitable organization, say they'd like to see the geared-to-income 'cluster care' model expanded in Ontario.

8h ago

