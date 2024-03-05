Australia and Laos elevate bilateral relations at Southeast Asian summit

The Prime Minister of Cambodia Samdech Hun Manet, left, shakes hands with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Rod Mcguirk, The Associated Press

Posted March 5, 2024 6:44 pm.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Leaders of Australia and Laos signed an agreement that deepens bilateral ties on Wednesday on the final day of a Southeast Asian summit.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Laos counterpart Sonexay Siphandone are co-chairing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ special summit being held in Melbourne to mark 50 years since Australia became the 10-nation bloc’s first external partner.

The agreement elevates the relationship to a comprehensive partnership which will become the foundation for collaboration on defense, environment, climate, clean energy, agriculture and education.

Laos, the bloc’s poorest nation, took over ASEAN’s rotating leadership from Indonesia this year and is pursuing a theme of enhancing connectivity and resilience.

Albanese said the key themes of Wednesday’s discussions would include trade, investment, climate change, clean energy and maritime cooperation.

These will be reflected in the leaders’ communique to be adopted later on Wednesday.

China’s increasing assertiveness in the region and the ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis in Myanmar, as ASEAN state, have also loomed over the three-day summit.

Myanmar has been denied political representation at the meeting over its failure to stem violence in that country since a military junta seized control in 2021.

East Timorese Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão is also attending the summit after ASEAN agreed in principle to admit Asia’s newest country.

The former independence fighter has called on ASEAN do more to restore peace and democracy in Myanmar.

Rod Mcguirk, The Associated Press

5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB

Five Canadian citizens died in a plane crash near downtown Nashville Monday night, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. 

1h ago

Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario
Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario

Toronto police say scattered human remains found in Lake Ontario last year were part of the same dismembered body and are asking for the public's help identifying the victim. In an update on Tuesday...

13m ago

Toronto looking to build more housing on city-owned parking lots
Toronto looking to build more housing on city-owned parking lots

Toronto City Council and Mayor Olivia Chow are looking to find city-owned parcels of land and build housing on top of it, specifically along transit routes and stations. And Chow is working to make...

31m ago

Boy, 17, charged in North York home invasion that saw victims threatened with pepper spray
Boy, 17, charged in North York home invasion that saw victims threatened with pepper spray

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an alleged home invasion that involved the suspects threatening homeowners with pepper spray before stealing their vehicle. Toronto police officers...

4h ago

