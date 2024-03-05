Bitcoin briefly touches all-time high before retreat

An advertisement for bitcoin, one of the cryptocurrencies, is displayed on a building in Hong Kong, on Nov. 18, 2021. Bitcoin briefly touched an all-time high Tuesday of more than US$69,000 before losing thousands of dollars of value within hours. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kin Cheung Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 5, 2024 12:54 pm.

Last Updated March 5, 2024 12:56 pm.

TORONTO — Bitcoin briefly touched an all-time high Tuesday of more than US$69,000 before losing thousands of dollars of value within hours. 

The record high surpassed the level bitcoin previously hit in November 2021, before falling below US$17,000 at the start of last year under pressure from rising interest rates and the downfall of major crypto exchange FTX.

As of midday Tuesday, the cryptocurrency was trading a little over US$64,0000, according to Coindesk. 

Alfred Lehar, a finance professor at the University of Calgary’s Haskayne school of business, says the debut in January of bitcoin-focused exchange traded funds (ETFs) in the U.S. has been the biggest price driver lately.

While Canada has had bitcoin ETFs for years, the regulatory approval of U.S.-based options has attracted billions of dollars of investments. 

Lehar says the rise in prices should make it easier for companies in the sector to raise money and innovate on blockchain-based systems.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario
Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario

Toronto police say scattered human remains found in Lake Ontario last year were part of the same dismembered body and are asking for the public's help identifying the victim. In an update on Tuesday...

0m ago

Man in 50s critically injured in East York stabbing, suspect arrested
Man in 50s critically injured in East York stabbing, suspect arrested

A man in his 50s has been rushed to hospital and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in East York on Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the area of Pape and Gamble avenues near...

21m ago

Facebook and Instagram experiencing outage
Facebook and Instagram experiencing outage

Social media sites Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger, owned by tech giant Meta, are experiencing an outage Tuesday. Some users reported being automatically logged out from Facebook and two-factor...

1h ago

Woman in 50s dead after being struck by garbage truck in downtown Oshawa
Woman in 50s dead after being struck by garbage truck in downtown Oshawa

A woman is dead after being struck by a garbage truck in downtown Oshawa on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Bond and Centre streets around 8:10 a.m. for reports of a collision. Durham...

34m ago

Top Stories

Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario
Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario

Toronto police say scattered human remains found in Lake Ontario last year were part of the same dismembered body and are asking for the public's help identifying the victim. In an update on Tuesday...

0m ago

Man in 50s critically injured in East York stabbing, suspect arrested
Man in 50s critically injured in East York stabbing, suspect arrested

A man in his 50s has been rushed to hospital and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in East York on Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the area of Pape and Gamble avenues near...

21m ago

Facebook and Instagram experiencing outage
Facebook and Instagram experiencing outage

Social media sites Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger, owned by tech giant Meta, are experiencing an outage Tuesday. Some users reported being automatically logged out from Facebook and two-factor...

1h ago

Woman in 50s dead after being struck by garbage truck in downtown Oshawa
Woman in 50s dead after being struck by garbage truck in downtown Oshawa

A woman is dead after being struck by a garbage truck in downtown Oshawa on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Bond and Centre streets around 8:10 a.m. for reports of a collision. Durham...

34m ago

Most Watched Today

3:19
Advocates call for more ‘cluster-care’ units to support Ontario seniors, health facilities
Advocates call for more ‘cluster-care’ units to support Ontario seniors, health facilities

As Ontario continues to deal with soaring demands at hospitals and large waitlists for long-term care facilities, advocates say more consideration should be given to investing in 'cluster care.' Nick Westoll reports.

18h ago

2:33
Maple Leafs and Raptors injury updates
Maple Leafs and Raptors injury updates

Lindsay Dunn with an update on Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin, Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl, and the surprise Raptors gave to some of their youngest fans.

17h ago

2:40
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way

The mild temperatures and double-digit daytime highs will persist in Toronto on Tuesday, but rain is on the way. Here is what to expect with the extended forecast.

18h ago

2:36
NDP urges Ford government to make 407 toll-free for trucks
NDP urges Ford government to make 407 toll-free for trucks

The Ontario NDP is urging the Ford government to make the 407 toll-free for commercial trucks, arguing it will relieve congestion for commuters in Toronto and the GTA. Tina Yazdani speaks exclusively with the transportation minister.

18h ago

2:29
How to protect yourself from fraud
How to protect yourself from fraud

Technology has made a significant impact on how prolific and sophisticated scam attempts have become. Erica Natividad speaks to an expert on how to avoid becoming a victim.

18h ago

More Videos