No working rink at prison where MP says notorious inmates play pickup hockey: agency

Conservative MP for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo Frank Caputo rises during Question Period, Tuesday, February 7, 2023 in Ottawa. Canada's prison service says there is no working hockey rink at the institution a Conservative MP is warning allows its most notorious inmates to play "taxpayer funded serial killer pick-up hockey." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press

Posted March 5, 2024 1:02 pm.

Last Updated March 5, 2024 1:42 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada’s prison service says there is no working hockey rink at an institution where a Conservative MP says notorious inmates play “taxpayer-funded serial killer pickup hockey.”

Correctional Service Canada says there is currently no functioning hockey rink or tennis court for inmates to use at La Macaza Institution, located outside of Montreal. 

Serial rapist and convicted murderer Paul Bernardo was transferred to the medium-security prison last year from the penitentiary in Ontario where he lived for decades. 

His move set off a political firestorm for the Liberals, as Tories demanded he be returned to serve out his indeterminate life sentence in maximum-security conditions. 

The prison service has said procedures were followed and Bernardo had long met the criteria to be reclassified as a medium-security inmate — decisions Ottawa says are made at arm’s length from politicians. 

Frank Caputo, a Conservative MP from British Columbia, released a video on social media detailing a tour he took of the institution.

In the video posted Sunday, Caputo says he was angered to learn that the prison provided inmates with a hockey rink and other recreational facilities. 

“I walked outside and I had a look and I said, ‘What’s that—looks like a hockey rink,'” he recalled in the video. “It was.” 

“Inmates can go and they can get skates and they can play hockey.” 

The correctional service says in a statement that while boards are up around a rink at the institution, “there has no been no ice for the past two winters.”

“There is currently no functioning hockey rink or tennis court being used by inmates at La Macaza,” spokesman Kevin Antonucci said in an email. 

“It should also be noted that opportunities to participate in recreational activities is not unique to La Macaza, and can be found in other institutions.” 

Providing inmates with access to recreational activities “promotes safer institutions for those who live and work in our facilities,” by having their time spent “in a productive, controlled and healthy manner,” Antonucci added. 

In his nearly seven-minute video, Caputo also details how he was provided access to Bernardo’s cell while the inmate was away. 

He says that after a “couple of minutes” in the space, he turned around to see Bernardo, whose likeness was “unmistakable.” 

“Just seeing him, coming eye to eye with him, I had a physical reaction,” he says. “Even just talking about this brings back memories.”

The correctional service confirmed that Caputo and union representatives visited the prison in early February and that officials granted the MP’s request to access Bernardo’s cell while the inmate wasn’t present. 

“As this visit was by the MP and union representatives, they are better placed to respond to questions about specific events that occurred,” Antonucci said. 

However, he added, “it is our understanding that participants did not interact with Paul Bernardo during their visit.” 

In a response to The Canadian Press late Monday, Caputo did not directly address questions about that encounter. 

He said he wanted to see for himself “how the worst killers like Bernardo are living in more comfortable settings.” 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2024. 

Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario
Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario

Toronto police say scattered human remains found in Lake Ontario last year were part of the same dismembered body and are asking for the public's help identifying the victim. In an update on Tuesday...

5m ago

Man in 50s critically injured in East York stabbing, suspect arrested
Man in 50s critically injured in East York stabbing, suspect arrested

A man in his 50s has been rushed to hospital and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in East York on Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the area of Pape and Gamble avenues near...

25m ago

Facebook and Instagram experiencing outage
Facebook and Instagram experiencing outage

Social media sites Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger, owned by tech giant Meta, are experiencing an outage Tuesday. Some users reported being automatically logged out from Facebook and two-factor...

1h ago

Woman in 50s dead after being struck by garbage truck in downtown Oshawa
Woman in 50s dead after being struck by garbage truck in downtown Oshawa

A woman is dead after being struck by a garbage truck in downtown Oshawa on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Bond and Centre streets around 8:10 a.m. for reports of a collision. Durham...

38m ago

