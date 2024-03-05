Canada lags behind peer countries on female representation in management: report

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce says women leaders in the corporate world still face barriers, with significant gaps in business ownership, representation and compensation. Women walk in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 5, 2024 6:00 am.

Last Updated March 5, 2024 6:12 am.

OTTAWA — The Canadian Chamber of Commerce says female leaders in the corporate world still face barriers, with significant gaps in business ownership, representation and compensation.

In a new report Tuesday, the organization says Canada lags behind nearly half of its OECD peers in its share of female managers.

While women have made strides in the overall workforce, holding almost half of all jobs in 2023, the report says the same cannot be said for higher-ranking positions.

It says that in 2023, the share of women in management — including middle management — was 35 per cent.

The higher up the ladder, the fewer women the report found, with women making up less than one quarter of boardroom seats in corporate Canada.

The report says that there’s still a pay gap as well, with women earning 88 cents to the dollar in management occupations compared with men in 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press

2 teens dead after being struck by UP Express train in Toronto's west end
2 teens dead after being struck by UP Express train in Toronto's west end

Two teenagers are dead after they were struck by an UP Express train in Toronto's west end on Monday evening. Emergency crews were called to the tracks west of Bloor GO station, near Eglinton Avenue...

updated

1h ago

Driver found sleeping on Toronto highway blew more than 4 times legal limit: OPP
Driver found sleeping on Toronto highway blew more than 4 times legal limit: OPP

A man is facing charges for impaired driving after he was allegedly found passed out behind the wheel on a Toronto highway on Monday evening. Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to the northbound...

1h ago

How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return
How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model and divide your time between your home and workplace, there are some changes in the way you can claim home office expenses this year. Previously, remote...

10h ago

Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding
Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding

Conservative candidate Jamil Jivani celebrated his victory in the Ontario riding of Durham by thanking his allies and pouncing on his "Liberal elite" rivals, who he says are making life harder and more...

7h ago

3:19
Advocates call for more 'cluster-care' units to support Ontario seniors, health facilities
Advocates call for more ‘cluster-care’ units to support Ontario seniors, health facilities

As Ontario continues to deal with soaring demands at hospitals and large waitlists for long-term care facilities, advocates say more consideration should be given to investing in 'cluster care.' Nick Westoll reports.

11h ago

2:40
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way

The mild temperatures and double-digit daytime highs will persist in Toronto on Tuesday, but rain is on the way. Here is what to expect with the extended forecast.

12h ago

2:36
NDP urges Ford government to make 407 toll-free for trucks
NDP urges Ford government to make 407 toll-free for trucks

The Ontario NDP is urging the Ford government to make the 407 toll-free for commercial trucks, arguing it will relieve congestion for commuters in Toronto and the GTA. Tina Yazdani speaks exclusively with the transportation minister.

12h ago

2:56
Business Report: Canadian vehicle sales shift into overdrive
Business Report: Canadian vehicle sales shift into overdrive

Canadian vehicle sales shift into overdrive . Plus, Apple is hit with a landmark fine and 'Dune: Part 2' has a huge opening weekend. Ari Rabinovitch has the day's top business stories.

13h ago

2:31
Claiming home office expenses on your tax return
Claiming home office expenses on your tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model, there are some changes in how to claim home office expenses when filing your tax return that you should know about. Dilshad Burman explains.

15h ago

