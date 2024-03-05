Crowded race for Alabama’s new US House district, as Democrats aim to flip seat in November

FILE - Alabama Sen. Dick Brewbaker, R-Montgomery, speaks at the podium on the Senate floor during a special legislative session, Aug. 17, 2016, at the Alabama State House in Montgomery, Ala. The former state senator is seeking the GOP nomination in Alabama's 2nd Congressional District. (Julie Bennett/The Birmingham News via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The race for Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District, which was redrawn by a federal court to boost the voting power of Black voters, has sparked congested and competitive primary contests.

Democrats see an opportunity to flip the Deep South congressional seat in November. Republicans aim to keep hold of the seat, as control of the U.S. House of Representatives is on the line. A total of 18 candidates — 11 Democrats and seven Republicans — are running in the new district.

The revamped 2nd Congressional District, which stretches from Mobile through Montgomery to the Georgia border, is being viewed as a once-in-a generation opportunity for Democrats in a state where Republicans dominate.

The contest is one of two heated congressional primaries in the state on Super Tuesday. In the 1st Congressional District, two Republican congressmen — Rep. Jerry Carl and Rep. Barry Moore — are facing off in a primary showdown that will end with one of them leaving office next year.

A federal court in November drew new congressional lines after ruling Alabama had illegally diluted the voting strength of Black residents. The three-judge panel said Alabama, which is 27% Black, should have a second district where Black voters make up a substantial portion of the voting age population and have a reasonable opportunity to elect a candidate of their choice.

The large number of people competing in the 2nd Congressional District makes it likely that the race will go to an April 16 runoff between the top two finishers. A runoff is required unless a single candidate captures more than 50% of the vote.

Candidates include Shomari Figures, a resident of Mobile and former deputy chief of staff to the U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, as well as high-profile members of the Alabama Legislature: House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels of Huntsville; state Rep. Napoleon Bracy, Jr. of Prichard; state Sen. Merika Coleman of Pleasant Grove; state Rep. Juandalynn Givan of Birmingham and state Rep. Jeremy Gray of Opelika.

Also running are former U.S. Marine James Averhart, education consultant Phyllis Harvey-Hall, retired businessman Willie J. Lenard, businessman Vimal Patel and Larry Darnell Simpson.

The eight Republicans who have qualified to run are: state Sen. Greg Albritton of Atmore; former state Sen. Dick Brewbaker of Pike Road; attorney Caroleene Dobson; business owner Karla M. DuPriest; real estate agent Hampton Harris; Stacey T. Shepperson of Saraland; and Newton City Council member Belinda Thomas.

The shifting district lines have led to an unusual competition in the GOP primary for south Alabama’s 1st Congressional District.

Moore challenged Carl, the incumbent in the 1st Congressional District after being drawn out of the 2nd Congressional District, which he currently represents.

The two Republicans and their supporters have traded accusations over voting records, late tax payments and loyalty to former President Donald Trump.

Both are in their second terms in Congress after being elected in 2020 to their respective districts. Moore is a former member of the Alabama Legislature. Carl served as president of the Mobile County Commission.

The winner will face Democrat Tom Holmes in November.

