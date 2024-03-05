Dartmouth men’s basketball team votes to unionize, though steps remain before forming labor union

Dartmouth basketball players Cade Haskins, left, and Romeo Myrthil pose at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H., Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Dartmouth basketball players vote Tuesday on whether to form a union.(AP Photo/Jimmy Golen)

By Jimmy Golen, The Associated Press

Posted March 5, 2024 1:21 pm.

Last Updated March 5, 2024 1:26 pm.

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — The Dartmouth men’s basketball team voted to unionize Tuesday in an unprecedented step toward forming the first labor union for college athletes and another attack on the NCAA’s deteriorating amateur business model.

In an election supervised by the National Labor Relations Board in the school’s Human Resources offices, the players voted 13-2 to join Service Employees International Union Local 560, which already represents some Dartmouth workers. Every player on the roster participated.

The school has five business days to file an objection to the NLRB and could also take the matter to federal court. That could delay negotiations over a collective bargaining agreement until long after the current members of the basketball team have graduated.

Although the NCAA has long maintained that its players are “student-athletes” who were in school primarily to study, college sports has grown into a multibillion dollar industry that richly rewards the coaches and schools while the players remained unpaid amateurs.

Recent court decisions have chipped away at that framework, with players now allowed to profit off their name, image and likeness and earn a still-limited stipend for living expenses beyond the cost of attendance. Last month’s decision by an NLRB that the Big Green players that they are employees of the school, with the right to form a union, threatens to completely upend the amateur model.

A college athletes union would be unprecedented in American sports. A previous attempt to unionize the Northwestern football team failed because the teams Wildcats play in the Big Ten, which includes public schools that aren’t under the jurisdiction of the NLRB.

That’s why one of the NCAA’s biggest threats isn’t coming in one of the big-money football programs like Alabama or Michigan, which are largely indistinguishable from professional sports teams. Instead, it is the academically oriented Ivy League, where players don’t receive athletic scholarships, teams play in sparsely filled gymnasiums and the games are streamed online instead of broadcast on network TV.

The two Dartmouth juniors at the heart of the union effort, Romeo Myrthil and Cade Haskins, said they would like to form an Ivy League Players Association that would include athletes from other sports on campus and other schools in the conference. They said they understood that change could come too late to benefit them and their current teammates.

Dartmouth has indicated it will ask the full NLRB to review the regional director’s decision. If that fails, the school could take the case to court.

“We have teammates here that we all love and support,” Myrthil said after playing at Harvard last month in the Big Green’s first game after the NLRB official’s ruling. “And whoever comes into the Dartmouth family is part of our family. So, we’ll support them as much as we can.”

___

Jimmy Golen covers sports and the law for The Associated Press.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Jimmy Golen, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario
Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario

Toronto police say scattered human remains found in Lake Ontario last year were part of the same dismembered body and are asking for the public's help identifying the victim. In an update on Tuesday...

5m ago

Man in 50s critically injured in East York stabbing, suspect arrested
Man in 50s critically injured in East York stabbing, suspect arrested

A man in his 50s has been rushed to hospital and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in East York on Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the area of Pape and Gamble avenues near...

26m ago

Facebook and Instagram experiencing outage
Facebook and Instagram experiencing outage

Social media sites Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger, owned by tech giant Meta, are experiencing an outage Tuesday. Some users reported being automatically logged out from Facebook and two-factor...

1h ago

Woman in 50s dead after being struck by garbage truck in downtown Oshawa
Woman in 50s dead after being struck by garbage truck in downtown Oshawa

A woman is dead after being struck by a garbage truck in downtown Oshawa on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Bond and Centre streets around 8:10 a.m. for reports of a collision. Durham...

39m ago

Top Stories

Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario
Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario

Toronto police say scattered human remains found in Lake Ontario last year were part of the same dismembered body and are asking for the public's help identifying the victim. In an update on Tuesday...

5m ago

Man in 50s critically injured in East York stabbing, suspect arrested
Man in 50s critically injured in East York stabbing, suspect arrested

A man in his 50s has been rushed to hospital and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in East York on Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the area of Pape and Gamble avenues near...

26m ago

Facebook and Instagram experiencing outage
Facebook and Instagram experiencing outage

Social media sites Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger, owned by tech giant Meta, are experiencing an outage Tuesday. Some users reported being automatically logged out from Facebook and two-factor...

1h ago

Woman in 50s dead after being struck by garbage truck in downtown Oshawa
Woman in 50s dead after being struck by garbage truck in downtown Oshawa

A woman is dead after being struck by a garbage truck in downtown Oshawa on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Bond and Centre streets around 8:10 a.m. for reports of a collision. Durham...

39m ago

Most Watched Today

3:19
Advocates call for more ‘cluster-care’ units to support Ontario seniors, health facilities
Advocates call for more ‘cluster-care’ units to support Ontario seniors, health facilities

As Ontario continues to deal with soaring demands at hospitals and large waitlists for long-term care facilities, advocates say more consideration should be given to investing in 'cluster care.' Nick Westoll reports.

18h ago

2:33
Maple Leafs and Raptors injury updates
Maple Leafs and Raptors injury updates

Lindsay Dunn with an update on Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin, Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl, and the surprise Raptors gave to some of their youngest fans.

17h ago

2:40
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way

The mild temperatures and double-digit daytime highs will persist in Toronto on Tuesday, but rain is on the way. Here is what to expect with the extended forecast.

18h ago

2:36
NDP urges Ford government to make 407 toll-free for trucks
NDP urges Ford government to make 407 toll-free for trucks

The Ontario NDP is urging the Ford government to make the 407 toll-free for commercial trucks, arguing it will relieve congestion for commuters in Toronto and the GTA. Tina Yazdani speaks exclusively with the transportation minister.

18h ago

2:29
How to protect yourself from fraud
How to protect yourself from fraud

Technology has made a significant impact on how prolific and sophisticated scam attempts have become. Erica Natividad speaks to an expert on how to avoid becoming a victim.

19h ago

More Videos