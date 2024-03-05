Energy stocks help boost S&P/TSX composite higher, U.S. stock markets down

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index climbed higher in late-morning trading as strength in the energy sector helped to more than offset losses in technology and base metal stocks, while U.S. stock markets fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 24.72 points at 21,555.79.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 244.98 points at 38,744.85. The S&P 500 index was down 41.94 points at 5,089.01, while the Nasdaq composite was down 257.77 points at 15,949.74.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.66 cents US compared with 73.68 cents US on Monday.

The April crude contract was up 11 cents at US$78.85 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down less than a penny at US$1.92 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$9.40 at US$2,135.70 an ounce and the May copper contract was up less than a penny at US$3.86 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press