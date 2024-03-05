Eugene Levy returns to his roots in the new season of ‘The Reluctant Traveler’

Eugene Levy is seen at the Candacraig mansion in Strathdon, Scotland, in an undated handout photo. The second season of “The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy” premieres March 8 on Apple TV Plus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-APPLE TV, Ian Gavan, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By Bill Brioux, The Canadian Press

Posted March 5, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated March 5, 2024 4:12 am.

PASADENA, Calif. — Eugene Levy admits it takes a lot to get him out of the house. 

“There isn’t one place I’m dying to get to,” the “Schitt’s Creek” star and “SCTV” alumnus told TV critics gathered in Pasadena, Calif., last month. 

Suggest a jaunt to the Philippines or India, for example, and Levy believes he would probably say, “You know what? Maybe not this year.”

But for the second season of AppleTV Plus’s “The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy,” he agreed to explore Europe on what would be a dream itinerary for most people. There are stops in Sweden, France, Italy, Germany, Greece and Spain. He shares cocktails and caviar with Dame Joan Collins in Saint-Tropez. 

And while there is no stop in the fictitious nation of Leutonia – home of the polka duo Shmenge brothers, played by Levy and the late John Candy on “SCTV” – he makes his first visit to Scotland, the birthplace of his late mother.

That trip was a revelation, Levy said.

“My mom was born in a section of Glasgow called the Gorbals,” he said. “And that was a very, very tough working-class tenement situation.” 

She was one of 11 family members crammed into a three-room apartment, where the kitchen doubled as a bedroom, he added.

Levy’s mother was 12 when her family immigrated to Canada, eventually settling in Hamilton. The actor said he was surprised to learn that there is a Hamilton, Scotland – near where his mother was raised.

He said she had no desire to return to her homeland. 

“She never talked about how bad it was in this place,” said Levy, who visited the site of the original tenement. “Being there was much more meaningful to me than I really ever thought it would be.”

The first season of “The Reluctant Traveler” forced Levy to step outside his comfort zone as he visited unfamiliar places such as Tokyo, Finland and Costa Rica. In Season 2, the balancing act continues with the 77-year-old award-winning comedian, writer and producer playing a version of himself, with one expressive eyebrow tilted toward a possible punchline. That’s the Levy grousing about getting swarmed by mosquitoes in Sweden or spitting out oysters in France.

In the Scotland episode, however, he is who he is. That trip, he admits, “really put a charge in me. I’m glad I did it.”

Not for the haggis, however. 

“It’s a horrible thing. I mean, it’s every part of an animal’s body you would not want in a recipe,” he said.

Nor was it for the pure, unrefined Scotch whisky he sampled at a distillery. Levy may be half Scottish, but said “it was like drinking gasoline.”

That episode of the new season, as executive producer David Brindley said, was “very different to any we had made before.” 

It wasn’t so much about travelling to another country. For Levy, it was more like going home. 

That’s because he found himself surrounded by people with a familiar, droll sense of humour. The people he met stirred memories of “my uncles and aunts and my mom… the same sensibility.”

One of the funniest fellows helped him pick out a tartan for a kilt. 

“He was a riot,” said Levy. The pattern chosen – a Jewish tartan – seemed specially woven to tie together two sides of his heritage. 

He plans to display it in a case at home, relieved that he did not have to model it for his wife Deb.

“These legs are not for showing,” said Levy. “I try to keep them covered as much as I can.”

Levy’s sense of humour recently secured him a spot in Canada’s Comedy Hall of Fame and he will soon join another Hall of Famer and former “SCTV” mate Martin Short on the fourth season of Disney Plus/CTV’s murder-mystery comedy “Only Murders in the Building,” which also stars Steve Martin. 

Asked what an “SCTV” parody of “The Reluctant Traveler” would look like and who would play him, Levy did not have to think twice.

“I think it would be hysterical,” he said. “I’d want John Candy, because John did an impeccable impersonation of me ordering food in a restaurant. That’s one scene I would love to see.”

All seven episodes of Season 2 of “The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy” begin streaming March 8 on AppleTV Plus.

— Bill Brioux is a freelance TV columnist based in Orangeville, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2024.

Bill Brioux, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 dead in UP Express train collision, significant delays expected
2 dead in UP Express train collision, significant delays expected

Two people are dead after they were struck by an UP Express train on GO Transit's Kitchener Line, leading to significant service delays. Authorities were notified of one person who had been hit by a...

4h ago

How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return
How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model and divide your time between your home and workplace, there are some changes in the way you can claim home office expenses this year. Previously, remote...

7h ago

Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding
Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding

Conservative candidate Jamil Jivani celebrated his victory in the Ontario riding of Durham by thanking his allies and pouncing on his "Liberal elite" rivals, who he says are making life harder and more...

updated

4h ago

Could 'cluster care' help reduce hospital, long-term care wait times in Ontario?
Could 'cluster care' help reduce hospital, long-term care wait times in Ontario?

Staff with WoodGreen, a Toronto charitable organization, say they'd like to see the geared-to-income 'cluster care' model expanded in Ontario.

7h ago

Top Stories

2 dead in UP Express train collision, significant delays expected
2 dead in UP Express train collision, significant delays expected

Two people are dead after they were struck by an UP Express train on GO Transit's Kitchener Line, leading to significant service delays. Authorities were notified of one person who had been hit by a...

4h ago

How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return
How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model and divide your time between your home and workplace, there are some changes in the way you can claim home office expenses this year. Previously, remote...

7h ago

Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding
Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding

Conservative candidate Jamil Jivani celebrated his victory in the Ontario riding of Durham by thanking his allies and pouncing on his "Liberal elite" rivals, who he says are making life harder and more...

updated

4h ago

Could 'cluster care' help reduce hospital, long-term care wait times in Ontario?
Could 'cluster care' help reduce hospital, long-term care wait times in Ontario?

Staff with WoodGreen, a Toronto charitable organization, say they'd like to see the geared-to-income 'cluster care' model expanded in Ontario.

7h ago

Most Watched Today

3:19
Advocates call for more ‘cluster-care’ units to support Ontario seniors, health facilities
Advocates call for more ‘cluster-care’ units to support Ontario seniors, health facilities

As Ontario continues to deal with soaring demands at hospitals and large waitlists for long-term care facilities, advocates say more consideration should be given to investing in 'cluster care.' Nick Westoll reports.

8h ago

2:40
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way

The mild temperatures and double-digit daytime highs will persist in Toronto on Tuesday, but rain is on the way. Here is what to expect with the extended forecast.

9h ago

2:36
NDP urges Ford government to make 407 toll-free for trucks
NDP urges Ford government to make 407 toll-free for trucks

The Ontario NDP is urging the Ford government to make the 407 toll-free for commercial trucks, arguing it will relieve congestion for commuters in Toronto and the GTA. Tina Yazdani speaks exclusively with the transportation minister.

9h ago

2:56
Business Report: Canadian vehicle sales shift into overdrive
Business Report: Canadian vehicle sales shift into overdrive

Canadian vehicle sales shift into overdrive . Plus, Apple is hit with a landmark fine and 'Dune: Part 2' has a huge opening weekend. Ari Rabinovitch has the day's top business stories.

10h ago

2:31
Claiming home office expenses on your tax return
Claiming home office expenses on your tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model, there are some changes in how to claim home office expenses when filing your tax return that you should know about. Dilshad Burman explains.

12h ago

More Videos