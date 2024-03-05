Facebook and Instagram experiencing outage

Social media sites Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger, owned by tech giant Meta, are experiencing an outage.

Some users reported being automatically logged out from Facebook and two-factor authentication to log back in is also down.

On Instagram, news feeds are loading and refreshing, but comments and other interactions are unavailable.

Internet traffic observer Down Detector is reporting vast outages on the Meta platforms. The problems are being reported across the world, suggesting that the problem could be global.

London-based internet monitoring firm Netblocks said on X that four Meta platforms — Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads — were “currently experiencing outages related to login sessions in multiple countries.”

But the firm, which advocates for internet freedom, said there was no sign of “country-level internet disruptions or filtering,” which are typically imposed by governments.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone took to X, formerly Twitter to say the company is aware of the problem.

We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now. — Andy Stone (@andymstone) March 5, 2024

X referenced the outage acknowledging possible increased traffic on the platform.

we know why you’re all here rn — X (@X) March 5, 2024

Elon Musk, CEO of X also addressed the outage.

If you’re reading this post, it’s because our servers are working — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2024

With files from The Associated Press