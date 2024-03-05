Facebook and Instagram experiencing outage
Posted March 5, 2024 11:29 am.
Last Updated March 5, 2024 11:58 am.
Social media sites Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger, owned by tech giant Meta, are experiencing an outage.
Some users reported being automatically logged out from Facebook and two-factor authentication to log back in is also down.
On Instagram, news feeds are loading and refreshing, but comments and other interactions are unavailable.
Internet traffic observer Down Detector is reporting vast outages on the Meta platforms. The problems are being reported across the world, suggesting that the problem could be global.
London-based internet monitoring firm Netblocks said on X that four Meta platforms — Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads — were “currently experiencing outages related to login sessions in multiple countries.”
But the firm, which advocates for internet freedom, said there was no sign of “country-level internet disruptions or filtering,” which are typically imposed by governments.
Meta spokesperson Andy Stone took to X, formerly Twitter to say the company is aware of the problem.
X referenced the outage acknowledging possible increased traffic on the platform.
Elon Musk, CEO of X also addressed the outage.
With files from The Associated Press