Georgia pushes group to sanction prosecutors as Fani Willis faces removal from Trump case

State Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, speaks against prosecutor oversight bill SB 332 at the House of Representatives in the Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

By Jeff Amy, The Associated Press

Posted March 5, 2024 1:29 pm.

Last Updated March 5, 2024 1:43 pm.

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia commission with powers to discipline and remove prosecutors needs only Gov. Brian Kemp’s approval before it can begin operations, possibly disrupting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

The state House voted 97-73 on Tuesday for Senate Bill 332, sending it to Kemp. The Republican governor has said he will sign the measure.

Though Kemp signed legislation last year creating the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission, it was unable to begin operating after the state Supreme Court in November refused to approve rules governing its conduct. Justices said they had “grave doubts” about their ability to regulate the duties of district attorneys beyond the practice of law. Tuesday’s measure removes the requirement for Supreme Court approval.

“Once this bill’s passed, this commission will be able to begin its real work, which is bringing accountability to those rogue prosecuting attorneys who abuse their office, sexually harass their employees and do not show up for work,” Rep. Joseph Gullett, a Dallas Republican, told House members Tuesday.

The measure is likely to face renewed legal challenges. Four district attorneys dropped their previous lawsuit challenging the commission after the Supreme Court set it aside.

The law would require district attorneys and solicitors general, who prosecute lower level cases in some counties, to evaluate each case on its own, instead of declining to prosecute classes of offenses. Opponents say that would mean prosecutors couldn’t use their discretion.

House Democratic Whip Sam Park of Lawrenceville decried the measure as “a partisan attempt to control and discipline prosecutors who hand down decisions that Republican politicians do not like.”

“It will be used to undermine the ongoing criminal prosecution of twice-impeached President Donald Trump,” Park said.

Republicans deny that the measure is directly aimed at Willis, citing instances of prosecutor misconduct, including occasions in the past when Democrats supported the idea of a prosecutor oversight panel after the killing of Ahmaud Arbery near Brunswick.

“It shocks me that there has been such a distortion of this issue by Democrats that has obscured the truth here,” said House Majority Leader Chuck Efstration, an Auburn Republican.

Democrats’ opposition to the commission has hardened. They say Republicans are trying to override the will of Democratic voters and inviting abuse by creating a commission without a body to review rules.

“We are creating an oversight commission with no oversight,” said Rep. Stacey Evans, an Atlanta Democrat.

The bill moves forward even as the state Senate has created a special investigative committee that Republicans say will be used to probe whether Willis has used state money to benefit herself by employing attorney Nathan Wade as a special prosecutor in the Trump case. That commission is scheduled to hear Wednesday from Ashleigh Merchant, the defense attorney for co-defendant Michael Roman who first raised questions about Wade.

Willis and Wade both testified at a hearing last month that they had engaged in a romantic relationship, but they rejected the idea that Willis improperly benefited from it as lawyers for Trump and some of his co-defendants alleged. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has not yet decided on whether Willis and Wade can continue with the prosecution.

Republican House Speaker Jon Burns of Newington said Tuesday that he believed the oversight commission was a better way to examine allegations against Willis than the Senate’s special committee.

Georgia’s law is one of multiple attempts nationwide by Republicans to control prosecutors they don’t like. Republicans have inveighed against progressive prosecutors after some have brought fewer drug possession cases and sought shorter prison sentences, arguing Democrats are coddling criminals.

Jeff Amy, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario
Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario

Toronto police say scattered human remains found in Lake Ontario last year were part of the same dismembered body and are asking for the public's help identifying the victim. In an update on Tuesday...

1h ago

Police seek suspect who fired gunshots at Markham home
Police seek suspect who fired gunshots at Markham home

York Regional Police have released security video showing a suspect pulling out a gun and shooting it at a home in Markham in broad daylight late last month. The frightening incident took place on Wednesday,...

1h ago

Man in 50s critically injured in East York stabbing, suspect arrested
Man in 50s critically injured in East York stabbing, suspect arrested

A man in his 50s has been rushed to hospital and another man is in custody following a stabbing at an apartment building in East York on Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the building...

32m ago

Facebook and Instagram experiencing outage
Facebook and Instagram experiencing outage

Social media sites Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger, owned by tech giant Meta, are experiencing an outage Tuesday. Some users reported being automatically logged out from Facebook and two-factor...

3h ago

Top Stories

Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario
Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario

Toronto police say scattered human remains found in Lake Ontario last year were part of the same dismembered body and are asking for the public's help identifying the victim. In an update on Tuesday...

1h ago

Police seek suspect who fired gunshots at Markham home
Police seek suspect who fired gunshots at Markham home

York Regional Police have released security video showing a suspect pulling out a gun and shooting it at a home in Markham in broad daylight late last month. The frightening incident took place on Wednesday,...

1h ago

Man in 50s critically injured in East York stabbing, suspect arrested
Man in 50s critically injured in East York stabbing, suspect arrested

A man in his 50s has been rushed to hospital and another man is in custody following a stabbing at an apartment building in East York on Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the building...

32m ago

Facebook and Instagram experiencing outage
Facebook and Instagram experiencing outage

Social media sites Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger, owned by tech giant Meta, are experiencing an outage Tuesday. Some users reported being automatically logged out from Facebook and two-factor...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim

Toronto police marine unit was patrolling Toronto’s outer harbour in October 2023 when officers discovered a human torso in the water. Police say the torso was wearing a small T-shirt with a generic necklace and was wrapped in black garbage bag.

2h ago

0:33
Two teens dead after being struck by UP Express train in Toronto
Two teens dead after being struck by UP Express train in Toronto

Emergency crews were called to the tracks west of Bloor GO station for reports of someone being struck by a train. Police later confirmed that a second victim was located and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

2h ago

3:19
Advocates call for more ‘cluster-care’ units to support Ontario seniors, health facilities
Advocates call for more ‘cluster-care’ units to support Ontario seniors, health facilities

As Ontario continues to deal with soaring demands at hospitals and large waitlists for long-term care facilities, advocates say more consideration should be given to investing in 'cluster care.' Nick Westoll reports.

19h ago

2:33
Maple Leafs and Raptors injury updates
Maple Leafs and Raptors injury updates

Lindsay Dunn with an update on Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin, Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl, and the surprise Raptors gave to some of their youngest fans.

19h ago

2:40
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way

The mild temperatures and double-digit daytime highs will persist in Toronto on Tuesday, but rain is on the way. Here is what to expect with the extended forecast.

20h ago

More Videos