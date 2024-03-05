German foreign minister visits Bosnia, urges Western Balkans join EU in face of Russian aggression

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, left, shakes hands with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro, Filip Ivanovic, in Montenegro's capital Podgorica, Monday, March 4, 2024. Baerbock is on a one-day official visit to Montenegro. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 5, 2024 8:31 am.

Last Updated March 5, 2024 8:42 am.

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister said Tuesday that Western Balkans countries joining the European Union is a “geopolitical necessity” that would make Europe stronger in the face of Russia’s full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

The six nations — Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro and North Macedonia— are at different stages of the EU accession process, following a period of wars and crisis in the 1990s.

“I would like all six countries in the Western Balkans to be able to join,” Annalena Baerbock said while visiting Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia-Herzegovina. “The conditions for this must be created.” Baerbock traveled to Montenegro and Bosnia to support their integration into the 27-nation bloc.

Russia traditionally holds sway in the Balkans, particularly among Orthodox Christian Serbs. The leader of Bosnia’s Serbs, Milorad Dodik, has been openly pro-Russian while facing U.S. and British sanctions for his separatist policies in Bosnia. In Serbia, the populist government has refused to join Western sanctions against Moscow.

Their memberships have been stalled for years. But after Russia’s war on Ukraine, EU officials are now offering a 6 billion euro (about $6.4 billion) package for Western Balkan nations to encourage reform and lure them away from Russian influence.

For candidates to join the EU, they have to go through a lengthy process to align their laws and standards with those of the bloc and show their institutions and economies meet democratic norms.

“The Russian war of aggression is not only being waged with bombs, missiles, drones and the worst attacks on the civilian population in Ukraine, but that, as I hear again and again here in the Western Balkans, also includes hybrid warfare,” said Baerbock.

“Enlargement is a geopolitical necessity,” she added. “We are convinced that it will make Europe stronger if we bring the six Western Balkan countries into the European Union in the future.”

Bosnia is perhaps the most fragile of the Balkan countries. Ethnic tensions there have persisted, long after the end of the 1992-95 interethnic war that killed more than 100,000 people and displaced millions.

While Bosnia was granted candidate status in 2022 and the European Council said last year that the accession negotiations can start once the necessary degree of compliance is achieved. A decision on formal opening of the accession negotiations is due later this month.

Baerbock urged Bosnia to press on with reform while pressing the economic advantages of joining the EU.

The German foreign minister arrived in Bosnia from Montenegro, a NATO member nation in the Balkans that is first in line in the region for EU membership. On Monday in Podgorica, Montenegro’s capital, she said no “gray zones” that would benefit Russia should be allowed.

“At this geopolitical moment, we can’t stop and relax, we have to keep going.”

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 teens dead after being struck by UP Express train in Toronto's west end
2 teens dead after being struck by UP Express train in Toronto's west end

Two teenagers are dead after they were struck by an UP Express train in Toronto's west end on Monday evening. Emergency crews were called to the tracks west of Bloor GO station, near Eglinton Avenue...

updated

3h ago

Driver found sleeping on Toronto highway blew more than 4 times legal limit: OPP
Driver found sleeping on Toronto highway blew more than 4 times legal limit: OPP

A man is facing charges for impaired driving after he was allegedly found passed out behind the wheel on a Toronto highway on Monday evening. Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to the northbound...

2h ago

Princess of Wales to appear in June for royal ceremony, first confirmed official duty since surgery
Princess of Wales to appear in June for royal ceremony, first confirmed official duty since surgery

British officials said Tuesday that Kate, the Princess of Wales, will attend a Trooping the Color ceremony in June. It is her first confirmed major official duty since the royal underwent abdominal surgery. Kate,...

1h ago

How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return
How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model and divide your time between your home and workplace, there are some changes in the way you can claim home office expenses this year. Previously, remote...

11h ago

Top Stories

2 teens dead after being struck by UP Express train in Toronto's west end
2 teens dead after being struck by UP Express train in Toronto's west end

Two teenagers are dead after they were struck by an UP Express train in Toronto's west end on Monday evening. Emergency crews were called to the tracks west of Bloor GO station, near Eglinton Avenue...

updated

3h ago

Driver found sleeping on Toronto highway blew more than 4 times legal limit: OPP
Driver found sleeping on Toronto highway blew more than 4 times legal limit: OPP

A man is facing charges for impaired driving after he was allegedly found passed out behind the wheel on a Toronto highway on Monday evening. Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to the northbound...

2h ago

Princess of Wales to appear in June for royal ceremony, first confirmed official duty since surgery
Princess of Wales to appear in June for royal ceremony, first confirmed official duty since surgery

British officials said Tuesday that Kate, the Princess of Wales, will attend a Trooping the Color ceremony in June. It is her first confirmed major official duty since the royal underwent abdominal surgery. Kate,...

1h ago

How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return
How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model and divide your time between your home and workplace, there are some changes in the way you can claim home office expenses this year. Previously, remote...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

3:19
Advocates call for more ‘cluster-care’ units to support Ontario seniors, health facilities
Advocates call for more ‘cluster-care’ units to support Ontario seniors, health facilities

As Ontario continues to deal with soaring demands at hospitals and large waitlists for long-term care facilities, advocates say more consideration should be given to investing in 'cluster care.' Nick Westoll reports.

13h ago

2:40
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way

The mild temperatures and double-digit daytime highs will persist in Toronto on Tuesday, but rain is on the way. Here is what to expect with the extended forecast.

13h ago

2:36
NDP urges Ford government to make 407 toll-free for trucks
NDP urges Ford government to make 407 toll-free for trucks

The Ontario NDP is urging the Ford government to make the 407 toll-free for commercial trucks, arguing it will relieve congestion for commuters in Toronto and the GTA. Tina Yazdani speaks exclusively with the transportation minister.

14h ago

2:56
Business Report: Canadian vehicle sales shift into overdrive
Business Report: Canadian vehicle sales shift into overdrive

Canadian vehicle sales shift into overdrive . Plus, Apple is hit with a landmark fine and 'Dune: Part 2' has a huge opening weekend. Ari Rabinovitch has the day's top business stories.

15h ago

2:31
Claiming home office expenses on your tax return
Claiming home office expenses on your tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model, there are some changes in how to claim home office expenses when filing your tax return that you should know about. Dilshad Burman explains.

16h ago

More Videos