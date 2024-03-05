Ghana’s president vows no action on anti-LGBTQ+ bill until Supreme Court rules on a challenge to it

By Francis Kokutse, The Associated Press

Posted March 5, 2024 9:27 am.

Last Updated March 5, 2024 9:42 am.

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Ghana’s president said Tuesday his government will wait for a Supreme Court ruling before taking action on a bill that would further criminalize members of the LGBTQ+ community in the West African nation.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said he sought to reassure the diplomatic community that Ghana would not be turning its back on its longstanding human rights record.

Gay sex is illegal in Ghana, carrying a three-year prison sentence, but the new bill could imprison people for more than a decade for activities including public displays of affection and promotion and funding of LGBTQ+ activities.

The president said a citizen mounted a constitutional challenge to the bill in court.

The bill has sparked condemnation from rights groups and some in the international community who have been concerned about similar efforts by other African governments.

“The anti-LGBT rights bill is inconsistent with Ghana’s longstanding tradition of peace, tolerance, and hospitality and flies in the face of the country’s international human rights obligations,” said Human Rights Watch researcher Larissa Kojoué.

Sponsors of the bill have said it seeks to protect children and people who are victims of abuse.

On Monday, Ghana’s Ministry of Finance warned that the bill puts $3.8 billion in World Bank funding at risk and likely would derail the $3 billion International Monetary Fund bailout program agreed to in 2023 and negatively affect the local currency’s exchange rate.

Ghana’s economy is recovering from its worst recession in decades.

In 2023, the World Bank said it would not consider new funding for Uganda after it enacted anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

Francis Kokutse, The Associated Press

16-year-old boy, 14-year-old girl dead after being struck by UP Express train
16-year-old boy, 14-year-old girl dead after being struck by UP Express train

Two teenagers are dead after they were struck by an UP Express train in Toronto's west end on Monday evening. Emergency crews were called to the tracks west of Bloor GO station, near Eglinton Avenue...

updated

29m ago

State funeral for Brian Mulroney to be held on March 23
State funeral for Brian Mulroney to be held on March 23

A state funeral for former prime minister Brian Mulroney will be held in Montreal on Saturday, March 23. Mulroney, Canada's 18th prime minister, died at a hospital in Florida on Feb. 29 after a recent...

8m ago

Driver found sleeping on Toronto highway blew more than 4 times legal limit: OPP
Driver found sleeping on Toronto highway blew more than 4 times legal limit: OPP

A man is facing charges for impaired driving after he was allegedly found passed out behind the wheel on a Toronto highway on Monday evening. Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to the northbound...

4h ago

Toronto home sales up in February from last year as consumers eye rate cuts: TRREB
Toronto home sales up in February from last year as consumers eye rate cuts: TRREB

Greater Toronto home sales and listings were up in February from last year, but adjusted sales were down from a month earlier, the region's real estate board said Tuesday. Sales were up 17.9 per cent...

3h ago

3:19
Advocates call for more 'cluster-care' units to support Ontario seniors, health facilities
Advocates call for more ‘cluster-care’ units to support Ontario seniors, health facilities

As Ontario continues to deal with soaring demands at hospitals and large waitlists for long-term care facilities, advocates say more consideration should be given to investing in 'cluster care.' Nick Westoll reports.

15h ago

2:40
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way

The mild temperatures and double-digit daytime highs will persist in Toronto on Tuesday, but rain is on the way. Here is what to expect with the extended forecast.

15h ago

2:36
NDP urges Ford government to make 407 toll-free for trucks
NDP urges Ford government to make 407 toll-free for trucks

The Ontario NDP is urging the Ford government to make the 407 toll-free for commercial trucks, arguing it will relieve congestion for commuters in Toronto and the GTA. Tina Yazdani speaks exclusively with the transportation minister.

15h ago

2:29
How to protect yourself from fraud
How to protect yourself from fraud

Technology has made a significant impact on how prolific and sophisticated scam attempts have become. Erica Natividad speaks to an expert on how to avoid becoming a victim.

16h ago

2:56
Business Report: Canadian vehicle sales shift into overdrive
Business Report: Canadian vehicle sales shift into overdrive

Canadian vehicle sales shift into overdrive . Plus, Apple is hit with a landmark fine and 'Dune: Part 2' has a huge opening weekend. Ari Rabinovitch has the day's top business stories.

16h ago

