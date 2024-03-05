Man arrested in Port Moody, B.C., after driving car into sea for video livestream

PORT MOODY, B.C. — Police in Port Moody, B.C., say a man may be charged after he allegedly drove his vehicle into the sea as part of a livestreamed video.

Const. Sam Zacharias says in a release that officers were called to the Rocky Point boat launch in the city at around 10 p.m. Monday.

Zacharias says a call to police reported that a man was allegedly driving his vehicle into Burrard Inlet at the boat launch because he was being paid to do so as part of a video livestream.

Police say they arrested the driver at the scene upon arrival, and the man has been released with criminal charges such as mischief and dangerous vehicle operation being considered.

Meanwhile, police say the vehicle remains in the inlet because tow operators could not extract it last night.

Police say the boat launch has been partially closed, and anyone with more information on the case, including the video circulating, on social media are asked to contact investigators.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2024.

