Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,525.93, down 5.14 points):

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $1.22, or 1.27 per cent, to $96.96 on 24.5 million shares.

Suncor Energy Ltd. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 43 cents, or 0.93 per cent, to $46.93 on 23.8 million shares.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Finance. Up 49 cents, or 1.15 per cent, to $42.94 on 13.4 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 12 cents, or 0.37 per cent, to $32.67 on 9.9 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Mining. Down 20 cents, or 2.75 per cent, to $7.07 on 7.6 million shares.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Mining. Up 25 cents, or 1.83 per cent, to $13.91 on 7.4 million shares.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSX:PET). Retail. Up three cents, or 0.10 per cent, to $29.99. Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. raised its quarterly dividend by 10 per cent as it reported its fourth-quarter profit and sales rose compared with a year ago. The retailer of pet food and supplies said it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 11 cents per share, up from 10 cents. The increased payment to shareholders came as Pet Valu said it earned $28.8 million or 40 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 30, up from $25.9 million or 36 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

