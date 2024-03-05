Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 5, 2024 5:06 pm.

Last Updated March 5, 2024 5:12 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,525.93, down 5.14 points):

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $1.22, or 1.27 per cent, to $96.96 on 24.5 million shares.

Suncor Energy Ltd. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 43 cents, or 0.93 per cent, to $46.93 on 23.8 million shares. 

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Finance. Up 49 cents, or 1.15 per cent, to $42.94 on 13.4 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 12 cents, or 0.37 per cent, to $32.67 on 9.9 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Mining. Down 20 cents, or 2.75 per cent, to $7.07 on 7.6 million shares.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Mining. Up 25 cents, or 1.83 per cent, to $13.91 on 7.4 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSX:PET). Retail. Up three cents, or 0.10 per cent, to $29.99. Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. raised its quarterly dividend by 10 per cent as it reported its fourth-quarter profit and sales rose compared with a year ago. The retailer of pet food and supplies said it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 11 cents per share, up from 10 cents. The increased payment to shareholders came as Pet Valu said it earned $28.8 million or 40 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 30, up from $25.9 million or 36 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB

Five Canadian citizens died in a plane crash near downtown Nashville Monday night, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. 

8m ago

Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario
Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario

Toronto police say scattered human remains found in Lake Ontario last year were part of the same dismembered body and are asking for the public's help identifying the victim. In an update on Tuesday...

4h ago

Police seek suspect who fired gunshots at Markham home
Police seek suspect who fired gunshots at Markham home

York Regional Police have released security video showing a suspect pulling out a gun and shooting it at a home in Markham in broad daylight late last month. The frightening incident took place on Wednesday,...

4h ago

Boy, 17, charged in North York home invasion that saw victims threatened with pepper spray
Boy, 17, charged in North York home invasion that saw victims threatened with pepper spray

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an alleged home invasion that involved the suspects threatening homeowners with pepper spray before stealing their vehicle. Toronto police officers...

2h ago

