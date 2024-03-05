North Dakota police officers cleared in fatal shooting of teen last year

FILE - A Bismarck police vehicle sits outside the Bismarck Police Department in Bismarck, N.D., on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. A North Dakota prosecutor has declined charges against Bismarck police officers who fatally shot a teenager last fall during a traffic stop. Nicholas Bruington, 17, of Bismarck, was shot and killed Nov. 12, 2023, in a mall parking lot, where the traffic stop by police took place. (AP Photo/Jack Dura, File)

By Jack Dura, The Associated Press

Posted March 5, 2024 1:20 pm.

Last Updated March 5, 2024 1:27 pm.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota prosecutor has declined charges against three Bismarck police officers who were involved in the fatal shooting of a teenager last fall during a traffic stop.

Nicholas Bruington, 17, of Bismarck, was shot and killed Nov. 12, 2023, in a mall parking lot, where the traffic stop by police took place.

Bruington was “a suspect in a report of gunfire” in the area, and witnesses had identified him as the shooter, according to Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer, who reviewed the case and announced her decision on Tuesday, finding the shooting justified.

Bruington, a passenger in the vehicle with his mother and brother, “did not immediately comply” with officers’ commands to show his hands, but he did eventually put up his hands and get out of the vehicle, Lawyer said. But he “bent back into the vehicle and emerged with a firearm in his right hand,” she said. He began to run, at first toward the officer who was making the commands, she said.

Officers fired and began to pursue him, Lawyer said. They shot him twice and performed life-saving measures until he was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He suffered gunshot wounds to the right upper back of his torso and his right hand, according to an autopsy Lawyer cited.

“By engaging in the prior shooting incident and grabbing his gun prior to his attempted escape, Bruington indicated he was likely to endanger officers or others or to inflict serious bodily injury unless he was apprehended immediately,” Lawyer wrote in a Feb. 26 letter declining charges.

Bruington dropped the handgun after the first shots, she said. A bullet apparently broke the weapon into pieces.

The three officers were placed on administrative leave pending a probe by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Lawyer did not name the officers.

Bruington’s mother did not immediately respond to a Facebook message for comment.

Jack Dura, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario
Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario

Toronto police say scattered human remains found in Lake Ontario last year were part of the same dismembered body and are asking for the public's help identifying the victim. In an update on Tuesday...

3m ago

Man in 50s critically injured in East York stabbing, suspect arrested
Man in 50s critically injured in East York stabbing, suspect arrested

A man in his 50s has been rushed to hospital and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in East York on Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the area of Pape and Gamble avenues near...

24m ago

Facebook and Instagram experiencing outage
Facebook and Instagram experiencing outage

Social media sites Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger, owned by tech giant Meta, are experiencing an outage Tuesday. Some users reported being automatically logged out from Facebook and two-factor...

1h ago

Woman in 50s dead after being struck by garbage truck in downtown Oshawa
Woman in 50s dead after being struck by garbage truck in downtown Oshawa

A woman is dead after being struck by a garbage truck in downtown Oshawa on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Bond and Centre streets around 8:10 a.m. for reports of a collision. Durham...

37m ago

Top Stories

Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario
Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario

Toronto police say scattered human remains found in Lake Ontario last year were part of the same dismembered body and are asking for the public's help identifying the victim. In an update on Tuesday...

3m ago

Man in 50s critically injured in East York stabbing, suspect arrested
Man in 50s critically injured in East York stabbing, suspect arrested

A man in his 50s has been rushed to hospital and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in East York on Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the area of Pape and Gamble avenues near...

24m ago

Facebook and Instagram experiencing outage
Facebook and Instagram experiencing outage

Social media sites Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger, owned by tech giant Meta, are experiencing an outage Tuesday. Some users reported being automatically logged out from Facebook and two-factor...

1h ago

Woman in 50s dead after being struck by garbage truck in downtown Oshawa
Woman in 50s dead after being struck by garbage truck in downtown Oshawa

A woman is dead after being struck by a garbage truck in downtown Oshawa on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Bond and Centre streets around 8:10 a.m. for reports of a collision. Durham...

37m ago

Most Watched Today

3:19
Advocates call for more ‘cluster-care’ units to support Ontario seniors, health facilities
Advocates call for more ‘cluster-care’ units to support Ontario seniors, health facilities

As Ontario continues to deal with soaring demands at hospitals and large waitlists for long-term care facilities, advocates say more consideration should be given to investing in 'cluster care.' Nick Westoll reports.

18h ago

2:33
Maple Leafs and Raptors injury updates
Maple Leafs and Raptors injury updates

Lindsay Dunn with an update on Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin, Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl, and the surprise Raptors gave to some of their youngest fans.

17h ago

2:40
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way

The mild temperatures and double-digit daytime highs will persist in Toronto on Tuesday, but rain is on the way. Here is what to expect with the extended forecast.

18h ago

2:36
NDP urges Ford government to make 407 toll-free for trucks
NDP urges Ford government to make 407 toll-free for trucks

The Ontario NDP is urging the Ford government to make the 407 toll-free for commercial trucks, arguing it will relieve congestion for commuters in Toronto and the GTA. Tina Yazdani speaks exclusively with the transportation minister.

18h ago

2:29
How to protect yourself from fraud
How to protect yourself from fraud

Technology has made a significant impact on how prolific and sophisticated scam attempts have become. Erica Natividad speaks to an expert on how to avoid becoming a victim.

19h ago

More Videos