Nuvei earns US$14.1 million in fourth quarter, revenues also rise

MONTREAL — Nuvei Corp. says it earned US$14.1 million in the fourth quarter, up from US$9.4 million a year earlier.

The Montreal-based payment technology company, which reports in U.S. dollars, says revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was US$321.5 million, up from US$220.3 million during the same quarter in 2022.

Earnings per diluted share were eight cents, up from six cents a year earlier.

The company reported a loss for the full financial year of US$696,000, down from earnings of US$62 million in 2022.

In 2023, revenues rose to US$1.2 billion from US$843.3 million in 2022.

Nuvei says it’s taking a prudent approach in 2024, weighing optimism for its business against macro uncertainties.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:NVEI)

The Canadian Press