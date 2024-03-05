PacifiCorp ordered to pay Oregon wildfire victims another $42M. Final bill could reach billions

FILE - Fire damage is seen, Sept. 12, 2020, in Mill City, Ore. On Tuesday, March 5, 2024, a jury in Oregon ordered PacifiCorp to pay more than $42 million to 10 victims of devastating wildfires on Labor Day 2020 — the latest verdict in litigation that is expected to see the electric utility on the hook for billions in damages. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File) Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted March 5, 2024 7:59 pm.

Last Updated March 5, 2024 8:12 pm.

PORTLAND, Oregon (AP) — A jury in Oregon has ordered PacifiCorp to pay more than $42 million to 10 victims of devastating wildfires on Labor Day 2020 — the latest verdict in litigation that is expected to see the electric utility on the hook for billions in damages.

Last June, a jury found PacifiCorp liable for negligently failing to cut power to its 600,000 customers despite warnings from top fire officials. The jury determined it acted negligently and willfully and should have to pay punitive and other damages — a decision that applied to a class including the owners of up to 2,500 properties.

Tuesday’s decision was the third verdict applying last year’s ruling to a specific set of plaintiffs. Last month, a jury awarded $85 million to a different set of nine plaintiffs, and the jury that initially found PacifiCorp liable awarded about $90 million to 17 homeowners named as plaintiffs in that case.

Thousands of other class members are still awaiting trials, though the sides are also expected to engage in mediation that could lead to a settlement.

PacifiCorp, a unit of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, is appealing. The utility said in an email Tuesday it has settled hundreds of claims relating to the fires and “remains committed to settling all reasonable claims for actual damages under Oregon law.”

“For utilities, there is an ominous risk in making future investments in regions where they become the de facto insurers of last resort in a more frequent extreme weather environment,” the statement said.

The fires were among the worst natural disasters in Oregon’s history, killing nine people, burning more than 1,875 square miles (4,856 square kilometers) and destroying upward of 5,000 homes and other structures.

Among those covered by Tuesday’s award is the Upward Bound Camp for Persons with Special Needs in Gates, Oregon, plaintiffs attorneys said in a news release Tuesday. The camp’s executive director testified that a fire began on its property after a power line fell. It destroyed the only indoor spaces that can accommodate campers, leaving the nonprofit organization unable to hold camps during the winter, spring and fall.

The U.S. government is also threatening to sue PacifiCorp to recover nearly $1 billion in costs related to the 2020 wildfires in southern Oregon and northern California, though the company is trying to negotiate a settlement.

Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway estimates that its utilities face at least $8 billion in claims across all the wildfire lawsuits already filed in Oregon and California, although the damages could be doubled or even tripled in some of those cases and some of the lawsuits don’t list a dollar amount.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB

Five Canadian citizens died in a plane crash near downtown Nashville Monday night, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. 

3h ago

Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario
Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario

Toronto police say scattered human remains found in Lake Ontario last year were part of the same dismembered body and are asking for the public's help identifying the victim. In an update on Tuesday...

1h ago

Toronto looking to build more housing on city-owned parking lots
Toronto looking to build more housing on city-owned parking lots

Toronto City Council and Mayor Olivia Chow are looking to find city-owned parcels of land and build housing on top of it, specifically along transit routes and stations. And Chow is working to make...

2h ago

Boy, 17, charged in North York home invasion that saw victims threatened with pepper spray
Boy, 17, charged in North York home invasion that saw victims threatened with pepper spray

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an alleged home invasion that involved the suspects threatening homeowners with pepper spray before stealing their vehicle. Toronto police officers...

6h ago

Top Stories

5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB

Five Canadian citizens died in a plane crash near downtown Nashville Monday night, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. 

3h ago

Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario
Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario

Toronto police say scattered human remains found in Lake Ontario last year were part of the same dismembered body and are asking for the public's help identifying the victim. In an update on Tuesday...

1h ago

Toronto looking to build more housing on city-owned parking lots
Toronto looking to build more housing on city-owned parking lots

Toronto City Council and Mayor Olivia Chow are looking to find city-owned parcels of land and build housing on top of it, specifically along transit routes and stations. And Chow is working to make...

2h ago

Boy, 17, charged in North York home invasion that saw victims threatened with pepper spray
Boy, 17, charged in North York home invasion that saw victims threatened with pepper spray

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an alleged home invasion that involved the suspects threatening homeowners with pepper spray before stealing their vehicle. Toronto police officers...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto
Dismembered human remains discovered in Toronto

Toronto Police are asking the public for help in identifying the victim of a gruesome crime. Brandon Rowe has the details.

2h ago

3:00
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end
Two teens struck and killed by train in city's west end

Police are urging people to stay off the railways after two teens were struck and killed by an UP express train Monday night. Shauna Hunt reports

3h ago

0:45
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash

Five Canadian citizens were killed in a plane crash near downtown Nashville. Investigators are still working to determine the identities of the victims and the cause of the crash.

3h ago

2:04
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim

Toronto police marine unit was patrolling Toronto’s outer harbour in October 2023 when officers discovered a human torso in the water. Police say the torso was wearing a small T-shirt with a generic necklace and was wrapped in black garbage bag.

8h ago

0:33
Two teens dead after being struck by UP Express train in Toronto
Two teens dead after being struck by UP Express train in Toronto

Emergency crews were called to the tracks west of Bloor GO station for reports of someone being struck by a train. Police later confirmed that a second victim was located and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

8h ago

More Videos