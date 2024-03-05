Police find more human remains on Long Island and identify victims as a man and woman in their 50s

By The Associated Press

Posted March 5, 2024 4:54 pm.

Last Updated March 5, 2024 4:56 pm.

BABYLON, N.Y. (AP) — Human remains found Tuesday in a wooded area and state park on Long Island are believed to be from the same victims as limbs and other body parts found last week at a different park, police said.

The discoveries were made in nearby West Babylon and at Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, about 7.5 miles (12 kilometers) away from where remains were found in Babylon last Thursday and Friday, Suffolk County police said.

Police identified the victims as a 53-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman who shared a last known address in Yonkers, north of New York City, more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) from where their remains were discovered.

Police said the deaths appear to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public. Still, the discoveries were the latest shocking example of human remains being dumped in parks, woods and other open spaces on Long Island. Over the years, they’ve included bodies of MS-13 gang violence victims and the infamous Gilgo Beach serial killings.

Last Thursday, a girl walking to school found a severed arm on the side of the road at Southards Pond Park in Babylon, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of New York City. Her father called 911 and police later discovered another arm and a leg. All of those remains appeared to belong to the 53-year-old man, police said.

The next day, a police cadaver dog located the head, an arm and parts of two legs. Those remains appeared to be from the 59-year-old woman, police said.

Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer, the commanding officer of Suffolk’s homicide Unit, said the remains found in Babylon did not appear to have been outside very long, possibly a few days or hours.

Police did not identify what types of remains were found Tuesday and said they were withholding the names of the victims while their families were notified.

Also Tuesday, police said they had executed a search warrant a day earlier at a home in Amityville, a few miles west of Babylon, and that no human remains were located during the search.

Top Stories

5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB

Five Canadian citizens died in a plane crash near downtown Nashville Monday night, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. 

8m ago

Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario
Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario

Toronto police say scattered human remains found in Lake Ontario last year were part of the same dismembered body and are asking for the public's help identifying the victim. In an update on Tuesday...

4h ago

Police seek suspect who fired gunshots at Markham home
Police seek suspect who fired gunshots at Markham home

York Regional Police have released security video showing a suspect pulling out a gun and shooting it at a home in Markham in broad daylight late last month. The frightening incident took place on Wednesday,...

4h ago

Boy, 17, charged in North York home invasion that saw victims threatened with pepper spray
Boy, 17, charged in North York home invasion that saw victims threatened with pepper spray

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an alleged home invasion that involved the suspects threatening homeowners with pepper spray before stealing their vehicle. Toronto police officers...

2h ago

