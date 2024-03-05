Police seek 2 suspects in beating, attempted robbery on TTC bus

Toronto police have released images of two suspects in a violent robbery attempt on a TTC bus.

It happened at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 on a bus in the Steeles Avenue East and Don Mills Road area.

Investigators say the suspects followed the victim onto a bus in the area, assaulting the person and trying to steal their cellphone.

The suspects then exited the bus and ran off.

The victim had minor injuries.

The suspects were later identified as Phillip Eghe-Ose Anene, 33, and Mohammad Rahim-Zada, 25, both of Toronto.

They’re wanted on numerous charges including theft, robbery with violence and assault.