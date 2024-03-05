Police seek suspect who fired gunshots at Markham home

York Regional Police have released security video showing a suspect pulling out a gun and shooting it at a home in Markham in broad daylight late last month.

The frightening incident took place on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at around 3:15 p.m. in a residential neighbourhood in the Castlemore Avenue and Solace Road area.

When police arrived on scene they found evidence of multiple bullets striking the home.

One person was inside at the time, but wasn’t injured.

Police released a brief video of the incident on Tuesday, showing a lone male suspect pulling out a handgun and firing it several times.

The suspect is described as a tall, skinny, dark-skinned male. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, with a white shirt and black jogging pants. He was also wearing a black face mask.

Police are seeking this suspect in connection to a Markham shooting. York Regional Police

Following the shooting the suspect returned to a nearby vehicle which fled westbound on Castlemore Avenue.

The suspect vehicle is a black, four-door sedan with dark tinted windows and black rims (pictured below).