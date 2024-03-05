Reports: McDonald’s close to becoming French soccer league title sponsor for next three seasons

Lens' Kevin Danso celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's third goal during the French League One soccer match between Lyon and Lens at the Groupama stadium, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, March 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Samuel Petrequin, The Associated Press

Posted March 5, 2024 1:22 pm.

Last Updated March 5, 2024 1:26 pm.

The French soccer league is reportedly close to signing a big sponsorship deal with McDonald’s for the next three seasons.

According to L’Equipe newspaper and RMC Sport, the fast-food chain is expected to succeed Uber Eats as the title sponsor of the French topflight in a deal reportedly worth 60 million euros ($65 million).

Contacted by The Associated Press, the league and McDonald’s declined to comment.

According to L’Equipe, McDonald’s proposed to pay around 20 million euros per season from next season. The sports daily said the food delivery service Uber Eats currently pays 15 million euros per season. The media outlets did not specify their sources.

The league said in a statement to the AP it is in “active discussions about the naming of Ligue 1 for future seasons” but would not comment on rumors. It added it “will communicate once the decisions have been finalized and validated by our governing bodies.”

McDonald’s declined to comment on the reported deal and the amounts involved.

“As an active partner in amateur sport, and football in particular, we are particularly keen to hear about opportunities to support French sport,” the Chicago company said.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Samuel Petrequin, The Associated Press

