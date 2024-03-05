Rewritten indictment against Sen. Bob Menendez alleges new obstruction of justice crimes

FILE - Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., listens during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Washington. New obstruction of justice crimes were added Tuesday, March 5, 2024, to charges against Menendez and his wife that allege they accepted gold bars, cash and a luxury car in return for favors the senator carried out to assist three businessmen. Both have pleaded not guilty. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Posted March 5, 2024 4:10 pm.

Last Updated March 5, 2024 4:12 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — New obstruction of justice crimes were added Tuesday to charges against Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife that allege they accepted gold bars, cash and a luxury car in return for favors the senator carried out to assist three businessmen.

The new charges were in a rewritten indictment returned against the Democrat in Manhattan federal court.

New charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice were added against Menendez and his wife, Nadine. Attorneys for Bob and Nadine Menendez and the other defendants in the case didn’t immediately respond to emails requesting comment.

An indictment already alleges that the couple conspired with three businessmen to accept the bribes in return for the senator’s help in projects pursued by the businessmen. Both have pleaded not guilty, along with two of the businessmen. A May trial has been scheduled.

One businessman pleaded guilty to charges last week and agreed to testify at trial against the others.

After his fall arrest, Menendez, 70, was forced to relinquish his chairmanship of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee but said he would not resign from Congress.

According to an indictment, Menendez and his wife accepted gold bars and cash from a real estate developer in return for the senator using his clout to get that businessman a multimillion-dollar deal with a Qatari investment fund.

Menendez also was charged with helping another New Jersey business associate get a lucrative deal with the government of Egypt.

Among the new allegations, prosecutors say that Menendez caused his then-attorney to meet with prosecutors last June and September to say that the senator had been unaware until 2022 of a $23,000 payment that one of the businessmen had made to the company holding the mortgage on the Menendez’s New Jersey home or the money that another defendant had paid toward a Mercedes-Benz convertible.

Prosecutors allege that Menendez also caused his lawyer to say in the September meeting that Menendez in 2022 had learned that the payments were loans.

The prosecutors wrote that Menendez knew and “had learned of both the mortgage company payment and the car payments prior to 2022, and they were not loans, but bribe payments.”

Prosecutors also said in the rewritten indictment that Nadine Menendez caused her lawyer to tell prosecutors last August that the mortgage payment and payments for the convertible were loans when she knew they were bribe payments.

The new charges allege that the couple was trying to obstruct justice in the weeks before they were charged last September with a variety of crimes.

Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario
Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario

Toronto police say scattered human remains found in Lake Ontario last year were part of the same dismembered body and are asking for the public's help identifying the victim. In an update on Tuesday...

3h ago

Police seek suspect who fired gunshots at Markham home
Police seek suspect who fired gunshots at Markham home

York Regional Police have released security video showing a suspect pulling out a gun and shooting it at a home in Markham in broad daylight late last month. The frightening incident took place on Wednesday,...

2h ago

Boy, 17, charged in North York home invasion that saw victims threatened with pepper spray
Boy, 17, charged in North York home invasion that saw victims threatened with pepper spray

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an alleged home invasion that involved the suspects threatening homeowners with pepper spray before stealing their vehicle. Toronto police officers...

1h ago

Scarborough sleep clinic technician charged with sexual assault
Scarborough sleep clinic technician charged with sexual assault

A sleep clinic technician from Scarborough has been charged with the alleged sexual assault of a female patient, Durham Regional Police said. Authorities said the victim attended the Oshawa Centre for...

24m ago

Top Stories

Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario
Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario

Toronto police say scattered human remains found in Lake Ontario last year were part of the same dismembered body and are asking for the public's help identifying the victim. In an update on Tuesday...

3h ago

Police seek suspect who fired gunshots at Markham home
Police seek suspect who fired gunshots at Markham home

York Regional Police have released security video showing a suspect pulling out a gun and shooting it at a home in Markham in broad daylight late last month. The frightening incident took place on Wednesday,...

2h ago

Boy, 17, charged in North York home invasion that saw victims threatened with pepper spray
Boy, 17, charged in North York home invasion that saw victims threatened with pepper spray

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an alleged home invasion that involved the suspects threatening homeowners with pepper spray before stealing their vehicle. Toronto police officers...

1h ago

Scarborough sleep clinic technician charged with sexual assault
Scarborough sleep clinic technician charged with sexual assault

A sleep clinic technician from Scarborough has been charged with the alleged sexual assault of a female patient, Durham Regional Police said. Authorities said the victim attended the Oshawa Centre for...

24m ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim

Toronto police marine unit was patrolling Toronto’s outer harbour in October 2023 when officers discovered a human torso in the water. Police say the torso was wearing a small T-shirt with a generic necklace and was wrapped in black garbage bag.

4h ago

0:33
Two teens dead after being struck by UP Express train in Toronto
Two teens dead after being struck by UP Express train in Toronto

Emergency crews were called to the tracks west of Bloor GO station for reports of someone being struck by a train. Police later confirmed that a second victim was located and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

4h ago

3:19
Advocates call for more ‘cluster-care’ units to support Ontario seniors, health facilities
Advocates call for more ‘cluster-care’ units to support Ontario seniors, health facilities

As Ontario continues to deal with soaring demands at hospitals and large waitlists for long-term care facilities, advocates say more consideration should be given to investing in 'cluster care.' Nick Westoll reports.

21h ago

2:33
Maple Leafs and Raptors injury updates
Maple Leafs and Raptors injury updates

Lindsay Dunn with an update on Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin, Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl, and the surprise Raptors gave to some of their youngest fans.

20h ago

2:40
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way

The mild temperatures and double-digit daytime highs will persist in Toronto on Tuesday, but rain is on the way. Here is what to expect with the extended forecast.

21h ago

More Videos