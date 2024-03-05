San Francisco votes on measures to compel drug treatment and give police surveillance cameras

A San Francisco Police Department officer stands outside a store in Union Square, Friday, March 1, 2024, in San Francisco. Voters in San Francisco will weigh in on a pair of public safety measures on the Tuesday, March 5, ballot that reflect frustration over crime and drug use in the politically liberal city, including a proposal to compel treatment for adults who receive cash welfare benefits if they are using illegal drugs. The other ballot measure would expand police powers, granting city officers greater leeway to pursue suspects in vehicles, authorize police use of drones and surveillance cameras and reduce paperwork requirements including in use-of-force cases. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Janie Har, The Associated Press

Posted March 5, 2024 1:21 am.

Last Updated March 5, 2024 1:26 am.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Voters in San Francisco will weigh in on a pair of public safety measures on Tuesday’s ballot that reflect frustration over crime and drug use in the politically liberal city, including a proposal to compel treatment for adults using illegal drugs who receive cash welfare benefits.

The other ballot measure would expand police powers, granting city officers greater leeway to pursue suspects in vehicles, authorize police use of drones and surveillance cameras and reduce paperwork requirements including in use-of-force cases.

Mayor London Breed, a centrist Democrat who is in a tough reelection battle, placed both measures on the ballot. She faces three serious opponents who say her administration has failed to deal with drug crimes, vandalism and theft. There is no primary in San Francisco — voters will rank all the candidates by preference in the November election.

Democratic leaders in liberal cities across the U.S. have had mixed results as they struggle to balance progressive criminal justice reforms with fed-up voters. In San Francisco, retail theft, record fentanyl overdose deaths, and the struggle to bounce back from the pandemic have frustrated residents and drawn negative attention from national media outlets.

Voters ousted progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin in a heated recall election in 2022, saying he was too lenient toward criminals. Across the San Francisco Bay in Oakland, progressive Mayor Sheng Thao faces a potential recall election amid a crime wave that has prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom to send in California Highway Patrol officers and state prosecutors to help.

Supporters of the two propositions on Tuesday’s ballot have far outspent opponents. They include tech-backed civic advocacy groups and CEOs like Chris Larsen of the cryptocurrency firm Ripple and Jeremy Stoppelman of Yelp.

“These two propositions are incredibly popular,” said Kanishka Cheng, CEO of TogetherSF, a civic advocacy group she co-founded at the start of the pandemic with billionaire venture capitalist Michael Moritz. Even if the measures are not perfect, she said, “people are so frustrated, they’re willing to try something different. That’s the sentiment I hear from voters every day.”

Opponents accuse tech billionaires of trying to buy the election and say Breed is simply trying to shore up votes for November. The proposals will not make the public safer, they contend.

Proposition F would require single adults without dependents on local welfare — about 9,000 people a year — to be screened for illegal drug use. If they’re found to be using drugs, an addiction specialist and the recipient would agree on treatment options that include residential care, a 12-step program, individual counseling and replacement medication.

There is no sobriety requirement, only that a person make a good-faith effort to participate in treatment if they want to receive cash assistance, which maxes out at just over $700 a month.

Supporters include recovery advocates, who say it’s far too easy for people to get and use illegal drugs in San Francisco and there are not enough options to help them become sober.

Sara Shortt, a spokesperson for the No on F campaign, counters that the measure punishes people who need help and could result in them losing housing.

“People will not be comfortable going to request services when they know they will be asked intrusive questions and then mandated to participate in a program,” she said.

Proposition E would make a number of changes to the police department, including reducing the powers of the citizen police oversight commission, which the mayor says is micromanaging the department.

The measure would also allow police to install public surveillance cameras, use drones, reduce paperwork and engage in more vehicle pursuits, something they currently can do only in cases of a violent felony or immediate threat to public safety.

Giving police more leeway is supported by people like Michael Hsu, whose athletic footwear and apparel store Footprint has been broken into multiple times, most recently on Jan. 1. Police arrived as the suspects were leaving but could not pursue them because no lives were at risk, and Hsu said the robbery cost him about $20,000.

But Yoel Haile, criminal justice director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California, which heads the opposition, said expanding car chases will result in more people being hurt or even killed in the densely packed city.

Meanwhile loosening paperwork requirements will mean less transparency and the use of technology will allow greater secret surveillance by police, he said, adding that the way to make neighborhoods safer is through more housing, treatment options and jobs.

“What is being proposed is more power to the police, more resources to the police, more punitive policies,” Haile said. “Those have been tried and failed.”

Janie Har, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 dead in UP Express train collision, significant delays expected
2 dead in UP Express train collision, significant delays expected

Two people are dead after they were struck by an UP Express train on GO Transit's Kitchener Line, leading to significant service delays. Authorities were notified of one person who had been hit by a...

3h ago

How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return
How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model and divide your time between your home and workplace, there are some changes in the way you can claim home office expenses this year. Previously, remote...

5h ago

Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding
Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding

Conservative candidate Jamil Jivani celebrated his victory in the Ontario riding of Durham by thanking his allies and pouncing on his "Liberal elite" rivals, who he says are making life harder and more...

updated

3h ago

Could 'cluster care' help reduce hospital, long-term care wait times in Ontario?
Could 'cluster care' help reduce hospital, long-term care wait times in Ontario?

Staff with WoodGreen, a Toronto charitable organization, say they'd like to see the geared-to-income 'cluster care' model expanded in Ontario.

5h ago

Top Stories

2 dead in UP Express train collision, significant delays expected
2 dead in UP Express train collision, significant delays expected

Two people are dead after they were struck by an UP Express train on GO Transit's Kitchener Line, leading to significant service delays. Authorities were notified of one person who had been hit by a...

3h ago

How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return
How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model and divide your time between your home and workplace, there are some changes in the way you can claim home office expenses this year. Previously, remote...

5h ago

Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding
Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding

Conservative candidate Jamil Jivani celebrated his victory in the Ontario riding of Durham by thanking his allies and pouncing on his "Liberal elite" rivals, who he says are making life harder and more...

updated

3h ago

Could 'cluster care' help reduce hospital, long-term care wait times in Ontario?
Could 'cluster care' help reduce hospital, long-term care wait times in Ontario?

Staff with WoodGreen, a Toronto charitable organization, say they'd like to see the geared-to-income 'cluster care' model expanded in Ontario.

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:19
Advocates call for more ‘cluster-care’ units to support Ontario seniors, health facilities
Advocates call for more ‘cluster-care’ units to support Ontario seniors, health facilities

As Ontario continues to deal with soaring demands at hospitals and large waitlists for long-term care facilities, advocates say more consideration should be given to investing in 'cluster care.' Nick Westoll reports.

7h ago

2:40
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way

The mild temperatures and double-digit daytime highs will persist in Toronto on Tuesday, but rain is on the way. Here is what to expect with the extended forecast.

7h ago

2:36
NDP urges Ford government to make 407 toll-free for trucks
NDP urges Ford government to make 407 toll-free for trucks

The Ontario NDP is urging the Ford government to make the 407 toll-free for commercial trucks, arguing it will relieve congestion for commuters in Toronto and the GTA. Tina Yazdani speaks exclusively with the transportation minister.

8h ago

2:31
Claiming home office expenses on your tax return
Claiming home office expenses on your tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model, there are some changes in how to claim home office expenses when filing your tax return that you should know about. Dilshad Burman explains.

10h ago

2:19
NDP proposes removing Highway 407 tolls for commercial trucks
NDP proposes removing Highway 407 tolls for commercial trucks

Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles is urging the Ford government to cover the cost of Highway 407 tolls for commercial trucks. As Tina Yazdani reports, the NDP believes the plan would lighten traffic on the 401.

12h ago

More Videos