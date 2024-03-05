Scarborough sleep clinic technician charged with sexual assault

A sleep clinic technician from Scarborough has been charged with the alleged sexual assault of a female patient, Durham Regional Police said.

Authorities said the victim attended the Oshawa Centre for Sleep Medicine at 13 Charles Street for an appointment on Jan. 13, 2024.

It’s alleged that the male clinician made numerous inappropriate comments and acted in an unprofessional manner.

On Tuesday, police identified the man as 51-year-old Sardar Hoque of Scarborough. He’s been charged with sexual assault and has been released on an undertaking.