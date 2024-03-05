Stellantis to produce electric muscle cars in Windsor. Ont. plant

Workers arrive for their shift at the Chrysler (FCA) assembly Plant in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. Stellantis says its electric Dodge Charger will be built at the Windsor, Ont. assembly plant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins Geoff Robins

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 5, 2024 5:17 pm.

Last Updated March 5, 2024 5:26 pm.

WINDSOR, Ont. — Stellantis says its electric Dodge Charger will be built at the Windsor, Ont. assembly plant.

The automaker says the EV version marks the arrival of the next generation of Dodge muscle cars.

Stellantis said in November the plant would install new electric battery capability as part of a three-year collective agreement with Unifor.

The union wanted commitments on electric vehicle manufacturing before agreeing to the deal, which is expected to restore a three-shift operation at the Windsor plant. 

At the time, the company estimated its investment in the plant at $1.89 billion. 

Stellantis’ Windsor plant currently produces both hybrid and gas-powered versions of the Pacifica minivan among other vehicles.

The two-door coupe versions of the electric Charger in mid-year while production for its gas-powered cars is expected to begin next year. 

The automaker says its electric vehicles will help Stellantis cut its global carbon footprint by 50 per cent by 2030 and help achieve net carbon zero by 2038.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB

Five Canadian citizens died in a plane crash near downtown Nashville Monday night, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. 

13m ago

Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario
Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario

Toronto police say scattered human remains found in Lake Ontario last year were part of the same dismembered body and are asking for the public's help identifying the victim. In an update on Tuesday...

4h ago

Police seek suspect who fired gunshots at Markham home
Police seek suspect who fired gunshots at Markham home

York Regional Police have released security video showing a suspect pulling out a gun and shooting it at a home in Markham in broad daylight late last month. The frightening incident took place on Wednesday,...

4h ago

Boy, 17, charged in North York home invasion that saw victims threatened with pepper spray
Boy, 17, charged in North York home invasion that saw victims threatened with pepper spray

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an alleged home invasion that involved the suspects threatening homeowners with pepper spray before stealing their vehicle. Toronto police officers...

3h ago

Top Stories

5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash: NTSB

Five Canadian citizens died in a plane crash near downtown Nashville Monday night, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. 

13m ago

Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario
Police looking to identify 'intentionally dismembered' victim after human remains found in Lake Ontario

Toronto police say scattered human remains found in Lake Ontario last year were part of the same dismembered body and are asking for the public's help identifying the victim. In an update on Tuesday...

4h ago

Police seek suspect who fired gunshots at Markham home
Police seek suspect who fired gunshots at Markham home

York Regional Police have released security video showing a suspect pulling out a gun and shooting it at a home in Markham in broad daylight late last month. The frightening incident took place on Wednesday,...

4h ago

Boy, 17, charged in North York home invasion that saw victims threatened with pepper spray
Boy, 17, charged in North York home invasion that saw victims threatened with pepper spray

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an alleged home invasion that involved the suspects threatening homeowners with pepper spray before stealing their vehicle. Toronto police officers...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim
Human remains deemed purposely dismembered, police say as they look to identify victim

Toronto police marine unit was patrolling Toronto’s outer harbour in October 2023 when officers discovered a human torso in the water. Police say the torso was wearing a small T-shirt with a generic necklace and was wrapped in black garbage bag.

5h ago

0:33
Two teens dead after being struck by UP Express train in Toronto
Two teens dead after being struck by UP Express train in Toronto

Emergency crews were called to the tracks west of Bloor GO station for reports of someone being struck by a train. Police later confirmed that a second victim was located and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

5h ago

3:19
Advocates call for more ‘cluster-care’ units to support Ontario seniors, health facilities
Advocates call for more ‘cluster-care’ units to support Ontario seniors, health facilities

As Ontario continues to deal with soaring demands at hospitals and large waitlists for long-term care facilities, advocates say more consideration should be given to investing in 'cluster care.' Nick Westoll reports.

22h ago

2:33
Maple Leafs and Raptors injury updates
Maple Leafs and Raptors injury updates

Lindsay Dunn with an update on Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin, Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl, and the surprise Raptors gave to some of their youngest fans.

22h ago

2:40
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way

The mild temperatures and double-digit daytime highs will persist in Toronto on Tuesday, but rain is on the way. Here is what to expect with the extended forecast.

23h ago

More Videos