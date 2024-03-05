The Latest | UN report finds credible evidence of sexual violence during Oct. 7 Hamas attack

Palestinians check destruction after an Israeli strikea in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Monday, March 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted March 5, 2024 4:15 am.

Last Updated March 5, 2024 4:26 am.

A United Nations report has found credible allegations that sexual assaults took place during the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel.

A team led by the U.N. special envoy for sexual violence in conflict, Pramila Patten, found “reasonable grounds” to believe Hamas committed rape and “sexualized torture.” Patten presented the report Monday at the United Nations.

The U.N. team did not meet with any victims of sexual violence “despite concerted efforts to encourage them to come forward,” and Patten said much of the evidence was circumstantial. The team conducted interviews with survivors and witnesses of the Oct. 7 attacks, released hostages, health providers and others, Patten said.

The report comes nearly five months after the Oct. 7 attacks, which left about 1,200 people dead and some 250 others taken hostage.

Israel’s war against Hamas has since laid waste to the Gaza Strip, killing more than 30,000 people, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The U.N. says a quarter of Gaza’s 2.3 million population faces starvation.

A top member of Israel’s wartime Cabinet is meeting with U.S. officials in Washington while talks are underway in Egypt to broker a cease-fire in Gaza before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins next week.

5 THAIS WERE INJURED IN A MISSILE ATTACK FIRED FROM LEBANON

BANGKOK — Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that five Thais were injured by an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon on Monday.

Three of them were seriously injured and were being treated at Rambam Medical Center in Haifa.

The number was revised down from seven injured after the Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv confirmed two were non-Thais, the ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

The Hotline for Refugees and Migrants, an Israeli advocacy group, said a man from India was killed in Monday’s attack. It said Israel was not doing enough to protect migrant workers hired for agricultural work in border areas under fire.

Farm workers from Asian countries have flocked to Israel in recent years, drawn by higher wages. Several foreign workers were among those killed and abducted in Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack out of Gaza, which triggered the war.

Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group have traded fire nearly every day since the start of the war in Gaza. Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, says it is trying to pin down Israeli forces in the north to aid the Palestinian group.

Hezbollah did not immediately claim responsibility for Monday’s strike.

The Associated Press





2 dead in UP Express train collision, significant delays expected
2 dead in UP Express train collision, significant delays expected

Two people are dead after they were struck by an UP Express train on GO Transit's Kitchener Line, leading to significant service delays. Authorities were notified of one person who had been hit by a...

4h ago

How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return
How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model and divide your time between your home and workplace, there are some changes in the way you can claim home office expenses this year. Previously, remote...

7h ago

Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding
Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding

Conservative candidate Jamil Jivani celebrated his victory in the Ontario riding of Durham by thanking his allies and pouncing on his "Liberal elite" rivals, who he says are making life harder and more...

updated

4h ago

Could 'cluster care' help reduce hospital, long-term care wait times in Ontario?
Could 'cluster care' help reduce hospital, long-term care wait times in Ontario?

Staff with WoodGreen, a Toronto charitable organization, say they'd like to see the geared-to-income 'cluster care' model expanded in Ontario.

7h ago

