The shirt worn by Colin Firth as water-soaked Mr. Darcy in ‘Pride and Prejudice’ is up for auction

A costume handler arranges Drew Barrymore's costume as Danielle in the film Ever After A Cinderella Story, 1998, as it is displayed at Kerry Taylor Auctions in London, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. The costume estimated at 1,000-1,500 UK Pounds (1,300-1,900 US Dollars) is one of 69 that will be for auction in the Lights Camera Auction event on March 5. The costumes have been donated by Cosprop in support of The Bright Foundation, an arts education charity, established and funded by John Bright, to provide life-enhancing, creative experiences for children and young people facing disadvantage. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted March 5, 2024 7:29 am.

Last Updated March 5, 2024 7:42 am.

LONDON (AP) — What’s arguably the most famous wet shirt in television history is up for sale. Water not included.

The white linen garment worn by Colin Firth as Mr. Darcy in the BBC’s 1995 TV adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice” is going under the hammer on Tuesday at an auction of film and television costumes.

Firth’s costume — including boots, moleskin breeches and velvet waistcoat — is expected to fetch between 7,000 pounds and 10,000 pounds ($9,000 and $12,700) during a sale at Kerry Taylor Auctions.

The scene in which Firth’s brooding heartthrob emerges from a pond, startling soon-to-be true love Elizabeth Bennet (Jennifer Ehle), was once voted the U.K.’s most memorable television moment.

It was later re-imagined in “Bridgerton” in a scene featuring British actor Jonathan Bailey. Firth referenced his own performance with further romantic soakings in “Love, Actually” and “Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason.”

Other items up for sale include a 1950s’ Christian Dior taffeta ball gown worn by Madonna in the 1996 movie “Evita,” which has an estimated price of between 40,000 pounds and 60,000 pounds ($50,000 and $76,000), and Johnny Depp’s costume for Ichabod Crane in “Sleepy Hollow,” which could fetch between 20,000 pounds and 30,000 pounds ($25,000 and $38,000).

Clothes worn by Depp as the Earl of Rochester in “The Libertine” and as writer J.M. Barrie in “Finding Neverland” are also among some 60 items going under the hammer.

Proceeds from the auction will go the Bright Foundation, an arts education charity founded by Academy Award-winning costume designer John Bright. The items have been donated by his costume house, Cosprop.

“My life’s work has been committed to costume design for film, TV and theater, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have been able to pursue this path,” Bright said. “It is my firmly held belief that the arts and creativity can shape happier and healthier children and enable young people to reach their full potential.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 teens dead after being struck by UP Express train in Toronto's west end
2 teens dead after being struck by UP Express train in Toronto's west end

Two teenagers are dead after they were struck by an UP Express train in Toronto's west end on Monday evening. Emergency crews were called to the tracks west of Bloor GO station, near Eglinton Avenue...

updated

3h ago

Driver found sleeping on Toronto highway blew more than 4 times legal limit: OPP
Driver found sleeping on Toronto highway blew more than 4 times legal limit: OPP

A man is facing charges for impaired driving after he was allegedly found passed out behind the wheel on a Toronto highway on Monday evening. Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to the northbound...

2h ago

Princess of Wales to appear in June for royal ceremony, first confirmed official duty since surgery
Princess of Wales to appear in June for royal ceremony, first confirmed official duty since surgery

British officials said Tuesday that Kate, the Princess of Wales, will attend a Trooping the Color ceremony in June. It is her first confirmed major official duty since the royal underwent abdominal surgery. Kate,...

1h ago

How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return
How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model and divide your time between your home and workplace, there are some changes in the way you can claim home office expenses this year. Previously, remote...

11h ago

Top Stories

2 teens dead after being struck by UP Express train in Toronto's west end
2 teens dead after being struck by UP Express train in Toronto's west end

Two teenagers are dead after they were struck by an UP Express train in Toronto's west end on Monday evening. Emergency crews were called to the tracks west of Bloor GO station, near Eglinton Avenue...

updated

3h ago

Driver found sleeping on Toronto highway blew more than 4 times legal limit: OPP
Driver found sleeping on Toronto highway blew more than 4 times legal limit: OPP

A man is facing charges for impaired driving after he was allegedly found passed out behind the wheel on a Toronto highway on Monday evening. Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to the northbound...

2h ago

Princess of Wales to appear in June for royal ceremony, first confirmed official duty since surgery
Princess of Wales to appear in June for royal ceremony, first confirmed official duty since surgery

British officials said Tuesday that Kate, the Princess of Wales, will attend a Trooping the Color ceremony in June. It is her first confirmed major official duty since the royal underwent abdominal surgery. Kate,...

1h ago

How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return
How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model and divide your time between your home and workplace, there are some changes in the way you can claim home office expenses this year. Previously, remote...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

3:19
Advocates call for more ‘cluster-care’ units to support Ontario seniors, health facilities
Advocates call for more ‘cluster-care’ units to support Ontario seniors, health facilities

As Ontario continues to deal with soaring demands at hospitals and large waitlists for long-term care facilities, advocates say more consideration should be given to investing in 'cluster care.' Nick Westoll reports.

13h ago

2:40
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way

The mild temperatures and double-digit daytime highs will persist in Toronto on Tuesday, but rain is on the way. Here is what to expect with the extended forecast.

14h ago

2:36
NDP urges Ford government to make 407 toll-free for trucks
NDP urges Ford government to make 407 toll-free for trucks

The Ontario NDP is urging the Ford government to make the 407 toll-free for commercial trucks, arguing it will relieve congestion for commuters in Toronto and the GTA. Tina Yazdani speaks exclusively with the transportation minister.

14h ago

2:56
Business Report: Canadian vehicle sales shift into overdrive
Business Report: Canadian vehicle sales shift into overdrive

Canadian vehicle sales shift into overdrive . Plus, Apple is hit with a landmark fine and 'Dune: Part 2' has a huge opening weekend. Ari Rabinovitch has the day's top business stories.

15h ago

2:31
Claiming home office expenses on your tax return
Claiming home office expenses on your tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model, there are some changes in how to claim home office expenses when filing your tax return that you should know about. Dilshad Burman explains.

16h ago

More Videos