Thousands of Korean doctors face license suspensions as Seoul moves to prosecute strike leaders

Doctors stage a rally against the government's medical policy in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, March 3, 2024. South Korean officials said Tuesday they are seeking to get the leaders of thousands of striking junior doctors to face police investigations as part of legal repercussions for their walkouts that have disrupted hospital operations. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

By Hyung-jin Kim, The Associated Press

Posted March 5, 2024 12:51 am.

Last Updated March 5, 2024 1:12 am.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Thousands of striking junior doctors in South Korea faced proceedings to suspend their medical licenses Tuesday, as authorities are pushing for police investigations targeting leaders of the walkouts that have disrupted hospital operations.

Nearly 9,000 of South Korea’s 13,000 medical interns and residents have been refusing to work for the last two weeks to protest a government plan to enroll thousands more students in the country’s medical schools in coming years. The government ordered them to return to work by Feb. 29, citing a threat to public health, but most have defied threats of license suspensions and prosecutions.

“For those who lead the walkouts, we are thinking we’ll file complaints with police,” Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo told a briefing. “But I tell you that we haven’t determined exactly when we would do so and against whom.”

On Monday, the Health Ministry sent officials to hospitals to confirm the absences of the striking doctors to begin administrative steps to suspend their licenses. So far, the government has formally confirmed the absences of more than 7,000 strikers, and on Tuesday, officials were to continue on-site inspections of hospitals and begin sending notices to some strikers about license suspension proceedings, Park said.

Park said the striking doctors’ licenses would be suspended for at least three months, and doctors are to be given opportunities to respond before suspensions take effect.

“The trainee doctors have left their patients defenseless. They’ve even left emergency rooms and intensive care units,” Park said. “We can’t tolerate these irresponsible acts. They have betrayed their professional and ethical responsibilities and neglected their legal duties.”

Under South Korea’s medical law, doctors who defy orders to resume work can be punished with three years in prison or a 30 million won (roughly $22,500) fine, as well as a up to one-year suspension of their medical licenses. Those who receive prison sentences can lose their licenses.

Observers say the government will likely end up punishing only strike leaders, not all of the thousands of striking doctors. They say it would take a few months to complete the administrative steps to suspend the licenses of all the 9,000 striking doctors.

At the heart of the dispute is a government plan to raise the country’s medical school enrollment quota by 2,000 starting next year, from the current 3,058. Officials said South Korea must add more doctors to deal with a fast-aging population. But many doctors say universities aren’t ready to deal with that abrupt increase in the number of students and that the country’s overall medical service would be eventually hurt.

The striking junior doctors are a small fraction of the country’s 140,000 doctors, but they account for 30-40% of the total doctors at some major hospitals, where they assist senior doctors while training.

Many senior doctors support the junior doctors but haven’t joined their walkouts.

South Korean police said they are investigating five senior members of the Korea Medical Association, after the Health Ministry filed complaints against them for allegedly inciting and abetting the junior doctors’ walkouts.

Hyung-jin Kim, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 dead in UP Express train collision, significant delays expected
2 dead in UP Express train collision, significant delays expected

Two people are dead after they were struck by an UP Express train on GO Transit's Kitchener Line, leading to significant service delays. Authorities were notified of one person who had been hit by a...

1h ago

How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return
How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model and divide your time between your home and workplace, there are some changes in the way you can claim home office expenses this year. Previously, remote...

4h ago

Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding
Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding

Conservative candidate Jamil Jivani celebrated his victory in the Ontario riding of Durham by thanking his allies and pouncing on his "Liberal elite" rivals, who he says are making life harder and more...

updated

1h ago

Could 'cluster care' help reduce hospital, long-term care wait times in Ontario?
Could 'cluster care' help reduce hospital, long-term care wait times in Ontario?

Staff with WoodGreen, a Toronto charitable organization, say they'd like to see the geared-to-income 'cluster care' model expanded in Ontario.

4h ago

Top Stories

2 dead in UP Express train collision, significant delays expected
2 dead in UP Express train collision, significant delays expected

Two people are dead after they were struck by an UP Express train on GO Transit's Kitchener Line, leading to significant service delays. Authorities were notified of one person who had been hit by a...

1h ago

How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return
How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model and divide your time between your home and workplace, there are some changes in the way you can claim home office expenses this year. Previously, remote...

4h ago

Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding
Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding

Conservative candidate Jamil Jivani celebrated his victory in the Ontario riding of Durham by thanking his allies and pouncing on his "Liberal elite" rivals, who he says are making life harder and more...

updated

1h ago

Could 'cluster care' help reduce hospital, long-term care wait times in Ontario?
Could 'cluster care' help reduce hospital, long-term care wait times in Ontario?

Staff with WoodGreen, a Toronto charitable organization, say they'd like to see the geared-to-income 'cluster care' model expanded in Ontario.

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way

The mild temperatures and double-digit daytime highs will persist in Toronto on Tuesday, but rain is on the way. Here is what to expect with the extended forecast.

6h ago

2:36
NDP urges Ford government to make 407 toll-free for trucks
NDP urges Ford government to make 407 toll-free for trucks

The Ontario NDP is urging the Ford government to make the 407 toll-free for commercial trucks, arguing it will relieve congestion for commuters in Toronto and the GTA. Tina Yazdani speaks exclusively with the transportation minister.

6h ago

2:31
Claiming home office expenses on your tax return
Claiming home office expenses on your tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model, there are some changes in how to claim home office expenses when filing your tax return that you should know about. Dilshad Burman explains.

9h ago

2:19
NDP proposes removing Highway 407 tolls for commercial trucks
NDP proposes removing Highway 407 tolls for commercial trucks

Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles is urging the Ford government to cover the cost of Highway 407 tolls for commercial trucks. As Tina Yazdani reports, the NDP believes the plan would lighten traffic on the 401.

11h ago

3:04
Key byelection being held in Durham
Key byelection being held in Durham

Residents in the riding of Durham head to the polls in a federal byelection. Faiza Amin speaks with Debra Hutchison of Rogers TV Durham about the leading candidates, and the key issues facing voters.

12h ago

More Videos