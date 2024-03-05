Top EU officials propose plans to boost bloc’s defense in the face of Russian threats

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency workers clear the rubble on the site of a destroyed multi-store building after a Russian attack on residential neighbourhood in Odesa, Ukraine, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (Ukrainian Emergency Service Office via AP)

By Raf Casert, The Associated Press

Posted March 5, 2024 6:29 am.

Last Updated March 5, 2024 6:42 am.

BRUSSELS (AP) — Top European Union officials on Tuesday outlined ambitious plans to boost its defense industry at an unprecedented pace as the bloc seeks to respond to the threat posed by Russia’s war on Ukraine and a trans-Atlantic partner that could be wavering on its commitments to Europe.

For decades, EU nations have slumbered under the protective nuclear cover of the United States through the NATO alliance while their defense spending and crisis preparedness withered.

A first warning under Donald Trump’s presidency highlighted a lack of coordination and supplies that would be needed if European nations would ever have to defend themselves without Washington’s help.

Now, with an increasingly assertive Moscow, the need to beef up defense is becoming ever clearer.

“After decades of underspending, we must invest more on defense, but we need to do it better and together,” said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. “A strong, resilient, and competitive European defense industry is a strategic imperative.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has exposed glaring weaknesses in Europe’s arms manufacturing capacities that were neglected in the wake of the 1989 fall of the Berlin Wall and the promise of a peace dividend in Europe.

So when Kyiv was badly in need of the most elementary ammunition to stave off Russian forces, European nations were caught out, unable to deliver what was asked and even promised.

The realization that former President Trump might return to the White House and undermine support for Ukraine has also focused minds in Europe. EU heavyweights France and Germany have warned that the bloc must do more to protect itself.

And after years of go-it-alone defense strategies that left Europe divided despite high spending, the plan seeks to impose common strategies.

“Our defense spending goes to too many different weapon systems, primarily bought from outside the EU,” said EU Commission Vice President Margrethe Vestager. With defense budgets in EU member states rising, “we should invest better, which largely means investing together, and investing European.”

Under the proposals, the 27 member states will be invited to buy at least 40% of defense equipment together and make sure that 35% of the defense value represents internal trade by 2030.

The plans now go to the member states where they will be further negotiated.

The war in Ukraine spurred European nations to hike defense spending, and a lot of money is destined for the U.S. defense industry. Germany, for example, announced a 100 billion-euro ($108 billion) upgrade of its armed forces, with a big chunk of the funds dedicated to U.S. F-35 fighter jets and transport helicopters.

While production is improving, the EU had aimed to be making 1 million artillery shells annually by now but is only making around half that figure. Officials now say that production could reach 1.4 million shells per year by the end of December.

Raf Casert, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 teens dead after being struck by UP Express train in Toronto's west end
2 teens dead after being struck by UP Express train in Toronto's west end

Two teenagers are dead after they were struck by an UP Express train in Toronto's west end on Monday evening. Emergency crews were called to the tracks west of Bloor GO station, near Eglinton Avenue...

updated

1h ago

Driver found sleeping on Toronto highway blew more than 4 times legal limit: OPP
Driver found sleeping on Toronto highway blew more than 4 times legal limit: OPP

A man is facing charges for impaired driving after he was allegedly found passed out behind the wheel on a Toronto highway on Monday evening. Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to the northbound...

1h ago

How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return
How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model and divide your time between your home and workplace, there are some changes in the way you can claim home office expenses this year. Previously, remote...

10h ago

Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding
Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding

Conservative candidate Jamil Jivani celebrated his victory in the Ontario riding of Durham by thanking his allies and pouncing on his "Liberal elite" rivals, who he says are making life harder and more...

7h ago

Top Stories

2 teens dead after being struck by UP Express train in Toronto's west end
2 teens dead after being struck by UP Express train in Toronto's west end

Two teenagers are dead after they were struck by an UP Express train in Toronto's west end on Monday evening. Emergency crews were called to the tracks west of Bloor GO station, near Eglinton Avenue...

updated

1h ago

Driver found sleeping on Toronto highway blew more than 4 times legal limit: OPP
Driver found sleeping on Toronto highway blew more than 4 times legal limit: OPP

A man is facing charges for impaired driving after he was allegedly found passed out behind the wheel on a Toronto highway on Monday evening. Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to the northbound...

1h ago

How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return
How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model and divide your time between your home and workplace, there are some changes in the way you can claim home office expenses this year. Previously, remote...

10h ago

Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding
Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding

Conservative candidate Jamil Jivani celebrated his victory in the Ontario riding of Durham by thanking his allies and pouncing on his "Liberal elite" rivals, who he says are making life harder and more...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

3:19
Advocates call for more ‘cluster-care’ units to support Ontario seniors, health facilities
Advocates call for more ‘cluster-care’ units to support Ontario seniors, health facilities

As Ontario continues to deal with soaring demands at hospitals and large waitlists for long-term care facilities, advocates say more consideration should be given to investing in 'cluster care.' Nick Westoll reports.

12h ago

2:40
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way

The mild temperatures and double-digit daytime highs will persist in Toronto on Tuesday, but rain is on the way. Here is what to expect with the extended forecast.

12h ago

2:36
NDP urges Ford government to make 407 toll-free for trucks
NDP urges Ford government to make 407 toll-free for trucks

The Ontario NDP is urging the Ford government to make the 407 toll-free for commercial trucks, arguing it will relieve congestion for commuters in Toronto and the GTA. Tina Yazdani speaks exclusively with the transportation minister.

12h ago

2:56
Business Report: Canadian vehicle sales shift into overdrive
Business Report: Canadian vehicle sales shift into overdrive

Canadian vehicle sales shift into overdrive . Plus, Apple is hit with a landmark fine and 'Dune: Part 2' has a huge opening weekend. Ari Rabinovitch has the day's top business stories.

13h ago

2:31
Claiming home office expenses on your tax return
Claiming home office expenses on your tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model, there are some changes in how to claim home office expenses when filing your tax return that you should know about. Dilshad Burman explains.

15h ago

More Videos