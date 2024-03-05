US-Audiobooks-Top-10

By The Associated Press

Posted March 5, 2024 3:45 pm.

Last Updated March 5, 2024 3:56 pm.

Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. Worthy by Jamie Kern Lima, narrated by the author (Jamie Kern Lima)

3. Burn Book by Kara Swisher, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

5. Blood Money by Peter Schweizer, narrated by Charles Constant (HarperAudio)

6. Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

7. Don’t Believe Everything You Think by Joseph Nguyen, narrated by the author (Joseph Nguyen)

8. Attack from Within by Barbara McQuade, narrated by the author (Tantor Audio)

9. How to Talk to Anyone by Leil Lowndes, narrated by Joyce Bean and the author (Brilliance Audio)

10. Six-Figure Side Hustle by Rachel Rodgers, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

Fiction

1. The Women by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author (Macmillan Audio)

2. Defiance of the Fall 12 by TheFirstDefier and JF Brink, narrated by Pavi Proczko (Aethon Audio)

3. Three-Inch Teeth by C. J. Box, narrated by David Chandler (Recorded Books)

4. The Justice by James Patterson and Aaron Cooley, performed by Sanaa Lathan, David Rasche, Susan Kelechi Watson, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Luke Tennie and full cast (Audible Originals)

5. First Lie Wins by Ashley Elston, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld (Penguin Audio)

6. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

7. The Teacher by Freida McFadden, narrated by Leslie Howard and Danny Montooth (Hollywood Upstairs Press)

8. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

9. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

10. Dune by Frank Herbert, narrated by Scott Brick, Orlagh Cassidy, Euan Morton, Simon Vance, Ilyana Kadushin, Byron Jennings, David R. Gordon, Jason Culp, Kent Broadhurst, Oliver Wyman, Patricia Kilgarriff and Scott Sowers (Macmillan Audio)

