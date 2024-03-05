US Rep. Steve Womack aims to fend off primary challenge from Arkansas state lawmaker

FILE - Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., listens to a voice vote on the adoption of the rules during the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, July 18, 2016. Months after batting down speculation he was considering retirement, Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Womack is running for reelection against a state lawmaker who is trying to portray him as not conservative enough for the northwest Arkansas district. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

By Andrew Demillo, The Associated Press

Posted March 5, 2024 12:10 am.

Last Updated March 5, 2024 12:12 am.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Womack faces a longshot challenge in Tuesday’s Arkansas primary from a state legislator who has cited the messy fight over House speaker last year as a reason for challenging the incumbent.

Womack, 67, faces state Sen. Clint Penzo in the GOP primary for northwest Arkansas’ 3rd Congressional District, and is the only one of the state’s four House members facing a primary challenge. The winner of Tuesday’s race will face Democrat Cailin Draper in November.

Womack was first elected to the seat in 2010 and is a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee. Penzo has served in the state Senate since 2023 and served two terms in the Arkansas House before that.

Womack easily won reelection to the seat two years ago, and heads into the primary with several advantages over Penzo. Womack has the backing of the state’s top Republicans, the endorsement of key conservative groups and has far outpaced Penzo in fundraising.

Penzo has tried to portray Womack as not conservative enough for the district. He criticized Womack for opposing Rep. Jim Jordan’s unsuccessful bid to replace ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Womack instead voted for House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who withdrew his bid after facing opposition from GOP hardliners. Womack ultimately voted for Mike Johnson, who was elected speaker.

Womack at the time called his support for Scalise a matter of principle. Scalise has campaigned in northwest Arkansas for Womack’s reelection bid.

Womack has dismissed Penzo’s criticism, noting his support for Johnson. He’s said he decided to run for reelection to his seat to focus on several issues, including border security and the deficit.

Andrew Demillo, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

2 dead in UP Express train collision, significant delays expected
2 dead in UP Express train collision, significant delays expected

Two people are dead after they were struck by an UP Express train on GO Transit's Kitchener Line, leading to significant service delays. Authorities were notified of one person who had been hit by a...

1h ago

How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return
How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model and divide your time between your home and workplace, there are some changes in the way you can claim home office expenses this year. Previously, remote...

4h ago

Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding
Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding

Conservative candidate Jamil Jivani celebrated his victory in the Ontario riding of Durham by thanking his allies and pouncing on his "Liberal elite" rivals, who he says are making life harder and more...

updated

1h ago

Could 'cluster care' help reduce hospital, long-term care wait times in Ontario?
Could 'cluster care' help reduce hospital, long-term care wait times in Ontario?

Staff with WoodGreen, a Toronto charitable organization, say they'd like to see the geared-to-income 'cluster care' model expanded in Ontario.

4h ago

Top Stories

2 dead in UP Express train collision, significant delays expected
2 dead in UP Express train collision, significant delays expected

Two people are dead after they were struck by an UP Express train on GO Transit's Kitchener Line, leading to significant service delays. Authorities were notified of one person who had been hit by a...

1h ago

How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return
How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model and divide your time between your home and workplace, there are some changes in the way you can claim home office expenses this year. Previously, remote...

4h ago

Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding
Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding

Conservative candidate Jamil Jivani celebrated his victory in the Ontario riding of Durham by thanking his allies and pouncing on his "Liberal elite" rivals, who he says are making life harder and more...

updated

1h ago

Could 'cluster care' help reduce hospital, long-term care wait times in Ontario?
Could 'cluster care' help reduce hospital, long-term care wait times in Ontario?

Staff with WoodGreen, a Toronto charitable organization, say they'd like to see the geared-to-income 'cluster care' model expanded in Ontario.

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way
Mild temperatures continue in Toronto with rain on the way

The mild temperatures and double-digit daytime highs will persist in Toronto on Tuesday, but rain is on the way. Here is what to expect with the extended forecast.

6h ago

2:36
NDP urges Ford government to make 407 toll-free for trucks
NDP urges Ford government to make 407 toll-free for trucks

The Ontario NDP is urging the Ford government to make the 407 toll-free for commercial trucks, arguing it will relieve congestion for commuters in Toronto and the GTA. Tina Yazdani speaks exclusively with the transportation minister.

6h ago

2:31
Claiming home office expenses on your tax return
Claiming home office expenses on your tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model, there are some changes in how to claim home office expenses when filing your tax return that you should know about. Dilshad Burman explains.

9h ago

2:19
NDP proposes removing Highway 407 tolls for commercial trucks
NDP proposes removing Highway 407 tolls for commercial trucks

Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles is urging the Ford government to cover the cost of Highway 407 tolls for commercial trucks. As Tina Yazdani reports, the NDP believes the plan would lighten traffic on the 401.

11h ago

3:04
Key byelection being held in Durham
Key byelection being held in Durham

Residents in the riding of Durham head to the polls in a federal byelection. Faiza Amin speaks with Debra Hutchison of Rogers TV Durham about the leading candidates, and the key issues facing voters.

12h ago

More Videos